Dr Rani Jha & Jishma S Nair of AUS win best paper award in SOAS University conference

NAMSAI- Science and technology department dean Dr Rani Jha and political science lecturer Jishma S Nair of Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), Namsai have won laurels for Arunachal Pradesh with their paper – ‘Status of women in Arunachal Pradesh – an analysis of implementation of government schemes’ ­–, presented in an international conference, getting adjudged as best paper.

The conference was conducted virtually during 25 & 26 January, 2021 by SOAS University, a public research university in England, and a constituent college of federal University of London. Founded in 1916 with ‘Knowledge is Power’ as its motto, SOAS is one of the world’s leading institutions for study of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Writing papers is part of academic activities for faculty members of any university. But getting selected to present a paper in any global event and the topic makes the difference. This Himalayan state is a women-centric tribal society. But both non-tribal of remote Arunachal making an in-depth analysis on Arunachalee women undoubtedly drew attention of the judges to justify Hilary Clinton “Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world”.

The paper has been published by New Delhi-based Inter-disciplinary Institute for Human Security and Governance (IIHSG), an autonomous, non-governmental, non-profit, interdisciplinary research institute that carries out research and policy development on global and local matters pertaining to human security and governance.

Multifaceted Jishma, a gold medalist in MA (political science) from AUS with 75% marks in 2019, is not only a trained Bharatnatyam dancer but a creative writer too. She had proved her mettle by securing second position in Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister’s Running Trophy debate competition as a member of AUS as part of National Press Day-2018 celebration.

She has been contributing article to this daily and her article – Women empowerment key to Arunachal development (10.01.19) – had drawn mass attention. She came from Kerala with her parents in 2004 while studying in class-II and adopted this state as her home to be a role model. The university informed about the award on Wednesday, Jishma told this daily.

Dr Jha, with a PhD in organic chemistry from Central Research Lab-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, is equally talented. She joined AUS in 2019 with rich academic and industry experiences from Germany & USA besides India.

A synthetic organic chemist by profession, she has been working in green and sustainable chemical technologies, agrochemicals, drug development, global climate change, carbon capture, polymer chemistry & nanotechnology and passionately involved in skill development & career guidance of NE youths.

A compassionate soul and keen in brining positive changes in the society, she has been working to improve lot of NE people while guiding PhD scholars, research works, besides publishing patents, research articles and reviewing scientific papers of many international journals.