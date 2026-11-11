Dr Mohesh Chai Inaugurates Day Care Cancer Centre at Zonal General Hospital Tezu

TEZU- In a significant step towards strengthening cancer care services in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, a Day Care Cancer Centre (DCCC) was inaugurated at the Zonal General Hospital (ZGH), Tezu, on Tuesday by Tezu MLA Dr Mohesh Chai

The facility is expected to bring essential cancer treatment and supportive care closer to patients, particularly those from remote areas of Lohit and neighbouring districts, reducing the need for repeated long-distance travel to tertiary healthcare institutions.

Describing the inauguration as a historic achievement, Dr Chai said the Day Care Cancer Centre was the first facility of its kind in Arunachal Pradesh and would significantly strengthen healthcare services in the eastern region of the State.

He said cancer affects not only patients but also their families, often resulting in considerable psychological, social and financial distress. The establishment of the centre at Tezu, he said, would help reduce the financial and travel burden on patients and their families who previously had to travel long distances for chemotherapy and other cancer-related services.

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Chemotherapy Treatment Arrangement

According to the treatment arrangement outlined for the facility, the first and final cycles of chemotherapy will be undertaken at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, while eligible patients may receive intermediate treatment cycles at the DCCC in Tezu, based on medical advice and established treatment protocols.

The arrangement is intended to ensure that patients continue to receive specialist-supervised treatment while allowing suitable chemotherapy cycles to be administered closer to their homes.

Dr Chai expressed confidence that the facility would benefit cancer patients across eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

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Reflecting on the development of Zonal General Hospital, Tezu, the MLA highlighted improvements in healthcare infrastructure, the availability of doctors and medical facilities over the years.

He said the hospital had witnessed significant progress and was gradually emerging as an important healthcare institution for the region.

Dr Chai urged doctors and healthcare professionals to perform their duties with dedication, professionalism, compassion and a spirit of service. He encouraged medical professionals to address patients’ concerns at the local level wherever feasible while ensuring appropriate referrals when specialised treatment is required.

He also assured continued efforts to address the hospital’s requirements gradually, with the objective of further strengthening ZGH Tezu as a major healthcare institution in the State.

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Healthcare and Development

Emphasising the importance of healthcare in the broader development process, Dr Chai said the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Arunachal could not be realised without healthy citizens.

He reiterated that strengthening healthcare infrastructure and improving access to quality medical services remained among his key priorities.

The MLA also assured the medical fraternity of his continued support in addressing genuine concerns and requirements.

Cancer Care Closer to Patients

Deputy Commissioner of Lohit Kesang Ngurup Damo, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the importance of the new centre in bringing cancer care services closer to people, particularly those living in remote areas.

He urged doctors and healthcare professionals to adopt a compassionate and empathetic approach towards cancer patients, noting that medical treatment should also be accompanied by emotional support, encouragement and reassurance.

Earlier, Dr Rina Mena, Nodal Officer of the DCCC, briefed the gathering about the objectives, functioning and operational procedures of the Day Care Cancer Centre.

She explained that the facility was designed to provide chemotherapy and supportive care on a day-care basis, reducing the need for repeated travel to tertiary healthcare institutions and, where medically appropriate, prolonged hospitalisation.

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Under the prescribed guidelines, patients are initially evaluated at a designated mentor institution such as TRIHMS, where oncologists determine treatment plans and administer the first chemotherapy cycle.

Depending on the patient’s clinical condition and medical assessment, eligible subsequent cycles may be administered at the Day Care Cancer Centre under established medical protocols.

Dr Mena also outlined procedures related to patient registration, medical evaluation, chemotherapy administration, monitoring, follow-up, counselling and referral arrangements with higher medical centres for specialised treatment or management of complications.

The day-care model is expected to allow suitable patients to receive treatment and return home on the same day, subject to medical assessment.

The establishment of the Day Care Cancer Centre at ZGH Tezu marks an important milestone in decentralising specialised cancer care services and is expected to provide much-needed relief to cancer patients and their families across Lohit and neighbouring districts of eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

The inauguration programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo, District Medical Officer MT Khirmey, Medical Superintendent T Kena, BJP District President Gamso Bellai, ZPM Tezu Baplalum Chiba, ZPM Sunpura Gulabso Bellai, along with doctors, healthcare professionals and other dignitaries.