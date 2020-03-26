Dr L Jampa clarifies misconception regarding Covid-19

Itanagar

Health and administrative officials today once again reiterated the need to practice self-imposed quarantine in order to ensure that there is no breakout of the COVID-19 in the state.

Speaking to reporters here at the Civil Secretariat, COVID-19 state nodal officer, Dr L Jampa said that there were several misconceptions regarding the disease which needed to be clarified.

Giving a presentation on the disease, Dr Jampa said that many people returning to the state may be carrying the virus since the incubation period is between two days to two weeks.

“Many of those coming back maybe travelling within that period but not show symptoms. The thermal screening being done only shows if the person has a fever or not. People must follow containment methods for two-three weeks,” he said.

Jampa said that it was important to follow social distancing measures and maintain hygiene. He also said that wearing masks is necessary for those showing symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, and having difficulty breathing.

He also tried to allay fears about the disease, stating that its fatality rate is low at 4 to 6 percent, and that it is mainly the elderly who are at most risk.