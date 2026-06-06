Dr. Byabang Rana, Tadar Kayu and Techi John Elected Unopposed to Lead AAPGA

NAHARLAGUN- The All Arunachal Pradesh Gymnastics Association (AAPGA) conducted its Annual General Body Meeting (AGM)-cum-Election at the office of the Association President at Arunachal Front Building near Takar Complex in Naharlagun, resulting in the unanimous election of a new executive leadership team for the 2026-2030 term.

The meeting was attended by executive members of the association and featured discussions on organizational matters, election procedures and the future roadmap for gymnastics development in the state.

The proceedings began with a welcome address by outgoing AAPGA President Nani Kojin, who greeted members attending the AGM-cum-Election and acknowledged the contributions of various stakeholders involved in organizing the process.

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Kojin expressed appreciation to Returning Officer Advocate Takam Tayam for overseeing the election process. He also welcomed Gymnastics Federation of India observer Ujjal Baruah, who travelled from Assam to attend the meeting, as well as Sports Authority of Arunachal Pradesh official Teli Kahi, who participated as an observer.

Highlighting recent developments within the association, Kojin commended the AGM-cum-Election sub-committee for its efforts in addressing administrative challenges, including the removal of AAPGA’s disaffiliation. He expressed hope that the newly elected leadership would work towards strengthening gymnastics across Arunachal Pradesh.

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Explaining the election process, Returning Officer Takam Tayam informed members that only one nomination had been received for each of the key positions. Dr. Byabang Rana was the sole nominee for President, Tadar Kayu for General Secretary and Techi John for Treasurer.

Given the absence of multiple candidates for any post, members agreed to conduct voting through a show of hands rather than secret ballots. The nominations received unanimous support from the house.

Following the voting process, Tayam formally declared Dr. Byabang Rana elected as President, Tadar Kayu as General Secretary and Techi John as Treasurer of AAPGA for the 2026-2030 session.

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Members present at the meeting congratulated the newly elected office bearers and expressed optimism about the future of gymnastics in the state.

Reflecting on his tenure, Kojin said he had been associated with AAPGA since its inception and had witnessed several challenges over the years. He emphasized the need to identify and nurture young talent, noting that Arunachal Pradesh possesses significant potential in gymnastics.

He urged the new leadership to focus on talent development and provide athletes with the necessary guidance and opportunities to excel at higher levels of competition.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Tadar Kayu, who congratulated the newly elected office bearers and requested the outgoing leadership to continue providing guidance to ensure the smooth functioning and growth of gymnastics in Arunachal Pradesh.