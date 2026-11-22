DOIMUKH- In an early morning anti-narcotics operation, Doimukh Police arrested a 24-year-old suspected drug peddler and seized 22 plastic vials containing suspected heroin along with ₹59,000 in cash from Amba in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district.

The operation was carried out by the Anti-Drug Squad of Doimukh Police at around 2 AM on Saturday, following credible information regarding the alleged possession and involvement in narcotic drug activities.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Taba Gatung (24), a resident of Lower Kolma, Doimukh. Police also recovered ₹59,000 in cash, which is suspected to be proceeds of drug-related activities.

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Following the seizure, Doimukh Police registered a case vide DMK PS Case No. 126/26 under Sections 21(b) and 27(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The case has been endorsed to SI N. Leil for further investigation.

The police team involved in the operation comprised SI M.A. Nur, SI (SG) T. Tara, SI (SG) T. Taba, ASI (Driver) Kipa Chakam and Constable Nabam Ama. The team was assisted by Inspector T.M. Neekam, Officer-in-Charge of Doimukh Police Station.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of DySP Nabam Rikam, SDPO Doimukh, and ASP Yupia Smti Moyir Basar, under the overall guidance of Dr. Nyelam Nega, SP (I/C), Papum Pare.

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The seizure forms part of Doimukh Police’s ongoing efforts to curb suspected drug trafficking and strengthen enforcement against narcotics-related activities in the region.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the suspected contraband and determine whether other individuals are connected to the case.