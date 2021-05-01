Doctor among 12 Covid Patient dead as Delhi’s Batra Hospital runs out of Oxygen

NEW DELHI- Twelve Covid patients including a senior doctor admitted to the intensive care unit of south Delhi’s Batra hospital died on Saturday due to an 80-minute disruption in oxygen supply, a report said.

Eight patients including senior consultant Dr RK Himthani (head of the hospital’s gastroenterology department died within minutes of the hospital running out of cylinders. Dr Sudhanshu Bankata, executive director of the hospital, had then expressed fears that the death toll could increase, said The Hindustan Times reports .

“And, it (deaths) is not going to stop at eight. Once the patient’s condition deteriorates then you cannot salvage that patient. There is a ripple effect, there would be many who must have destabilised by now and the number of deaths will certainly go up,” said Dr Bankata said.

By Saturday evening, Dr Bankata confirmed four more deaths and cautioned that some more patients were still critical.

For some other patients, he said, the next 24-48 hours are going to be critical.

“We have lost lives,” the hospital’s executive director had informed the Delhi high court a few hours earlier when it was hearing petitions on shortage of oxygen supply in the national capital.

The judge said the issue should have been raised with Rahul Mehra, who is representing the Delhi government in the high court, before the proceedings began. The court also said that the hospital should learn a lesson and maybe set up its own oxygen plants.