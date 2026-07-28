Diversion Road Proposed Near Khonsa Post Office to Ease Traffic Amid Road Damage

Khonsa- A joint inspection team led by MLA Wanglam Sawin on Tuesday inspected the road-damaged stretch near the Khonsa Post Office and proposed the temporary relocation of the post office to facilitate the construction of a diversion road aimed at restoring connectivity in the affected area.

The inspection was attended by Deputy Commissioner Badonlum Tawsik, APCS (AG); Additional Deputy Commissioner Namneet Singh, Executive Engineer (PWD) Taro Jeram; Postmaster Natmoi Wangno; and public leader Wangpong Tangjang.

During the inspection, MLA Wanglam Sawin said the former District & Sessions Court building, located adjacent to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, has been identified as the proposed temporary location for the Khonsa Post Office. According to him, shifting the post office would enable the construction of a diversion road and help restore normal traffic movement, reducing hardships faced by residents and daily commuters due to the damaged road.

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Deputy Commissioner Badonlum Tawsik stated that the District Administration has already issued evacuation orders for residents living within the identified sinking zone, as well as for the staff of the Khonsa Post Office, considering the prevailing disaster situation. He said the vacant former District & Sessions Court building would be renovated at the earliest to accommodate the post office and staff quarters.

The Deputy Commissioner noted that the temporary relocation would allow authorities to construct the proposed alternative road, ensuring continued connectivity for commuters travelling to Lazu Block, Tutnu Block, Kheti, Thinsa and Lapnan villages. The road is also expected to maintain access to key public institutions, including the APSTS Bus Station, 36 Battalion CRPF, 44 Assam Rifles, and Government Higher Secondary School, Khonsa.

Executive Engineer (PWD) Taro Jeram informed that the proposed diversion road would be approximately 200 metres long and would require full-scale construction work. He said the project is expected to be completed within two weeks, subject to the necessary government approvals.

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Postmaster Natmoi Wangno stated that approval from the Office of the Chief Postmaster General, through the competent postal authorities, is awaited before the existing post office can be vacated and shifted to the proposed temporary premises. He added that, given the extent of the road damage, the Department of Posts has no objection to the relocation once the proposed building is renovated and made ready for occupation.

The proposed temporary relocation of the Khonsa Post Office and the construction of the diversion road are expected to provide immediate relief to thousands of commuters while ensuring uninterrupted postal services during the restoration of the damaged road.