District-Level GEMS OF INDIA Challenge Launched in Yingkiong

YINGKIONG- The District Administration of Upper Siang on Wednesday launched the district-level GEMS OF INDIA Challenge – National Creator Initiative at the DC Office Conference Hall in Yingkiong as part of the Pilot Phase-I of the nationwide programme initiated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. The initiative aims to encourage digital creators to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage through innovative storytelling.

The launch programme was chaired by Assistant Commissioner (HQ) Mrs Binti Mibang in the presence of members of the District Jury, including officials from the education, tourism, information and public relations departments, as well as representatives of educational institutions.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs Binti Mibang described the GEMS OF INDIA Challenge as an important initiative to promote India’s heritage through digital platforms.

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She urged content creators from Upper Siang to highlight the district’s unique culture, traditions, natural beauty and local success stories in a responsible and creative manner. She observed that quality digital content can contribute significantly to tourism promotion, cultural preservation and public awareness while presenting a positive image of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs Onam Darang Pertin, Assistant Director of Tourism and Hospitality (ADTH) and a member of the District Jury, encouraged young creators to document and promote Upper Siang’s diverse cultural heritage. She highlighted the district’s scenic landscapes, tribal traditions, handloom and handicrafts, local cuisine and other cultural assets, urging participants to approach the challenge with creativity, sincerity and discipline.

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Earlier, Ms Yalik Jerang, DIPRO Upper Siang, welcomed the participants and explained the objectives of the GEMS OF INDIA Challenge, describing it as a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to identify and promote grassroots digital creators across the country. A detailed presentation on the challenge’s objectives, themes, participation guidelines and opportunities was followed by the screening of a promotional video produced by the Ministry.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from youth, digital content creators, teachers and students from Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Yingkiong, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Yingkiong, and government officials.

The event concluded with an interactive session encouraging participants to actively contribute to the GEMS OF INDIA Challenge by creating engaging digital content celebrating India’s cultural diversity and heritage.