Dipti Basumatary, Monica Konjengbam and Ridamaya Passah crowned 20th Sunsilk Serum Mega Miss North East

Meghalaya’s Ridamaya Passah to represent India at Top Model of Universe competition in Turkey, Manipur’s Monica Konjengbam to represent India at Miss Continental World competition in Thailand

Last Updated: March 4, 2024
Dipti Basumatary, Monica Konjengbam and Ridamaya Passah crowned 20th Sunsilk Serum Mega Miss North East

GUWAHATI–  In a grand ceremony held at the ITA Cultural Complex in Machkhowa on Saturday evening, Dipti Basumatary from Assam, Monica Konjengbam from Manipur, and Ridamaya Passah from Meghalaya emerged victorious in the 20th edition of the Sunsilk Serum Mega Miss North East 2024 pageant.

There were no runners-up titles in Sunsilk Serum Mega Miss North East 2024, and all three winners were awarded equally as winners of the beauty pageant, with equal prize packages and benefits.

Apart from winning the Sunsilk Serum Mega Miss North East crown, two of the winners were also chosen to represent India at international beauty pageants. Monica Konjengbam from Manipur won the title of Mega Miss India- Continental World and will represent India at Miss Continental World to be held at Thailand later this year.

On the other hand, Ridamaya Passah from Meghalaya was awarded the title of Mega Miss India – Top Model of Universe and will represent India at Top Model of Universe pageant to be held in Turkey this year.

Mega Entertainment is gearing up to provide both the winners with a comprehensive series of preparation and training sessions, ensuring that they are primed to shine on the global stage.

All the three winners will win a prize package of Rs. 1,00,000 each. Additionally, they will win travel opportunities, professional representation from Mega Entertainment, brand engagements, shoots, appearances at youth and fashion events, and public relations and reputation management for the reigning term from Life’s Purple, informed Abhijeet Singha, Founder of Mega Entertainment.

Apart from the main winners, the contestants also competed for a series of subtitles. The title of Sunsilk Serum Miss Shine Queen was awarded to Dipsikha Deka from Assam, Miss Congeniality was awarded to Monica Konjengbam from Manipur, Dazller Eterna Miss Glamourous was awarded to Emichwa Daka B Ladia from Meghalaya, Butterfly Miss Fashion Icon was awarded to Dipti Basumatary from Assam.

