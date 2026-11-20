RAGA- The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, Kamle District Branch (APWWS-KDB), organised an Orientation-cum-Felicitation Programme at Raga on Friday, focusing on women’s legal awareness, organisational responsibilities and the empowerment and protection of women and children.

The programme aimed to familiarise members with the objectives, roles and responsibilities of APWWS while highlighting various legal provisions and rights available to women.

Mamoni Riang Diyw, Chief Coordinator of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, and Indrani Pabin, Registrar of APWWS, Arunachal Pradesh, attended the programme as resource persons.

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During the orientation session, Mamoni Riang Diyw elaborated on the organisation’s objectives and responsibilities, highlighting its role in addressing issues concerning women and children. Indrani Pabin spoke about various legal provisions and rights available to women, stressing the importance of legal awareness in ensuring their protection and empowerment.

A major highlight of the programme was the felicitation of the newly elected APWWS-Kamle District Branch office bearers by the outgoing team.

The newly elected team is headed by Dipali Biku Mugli as President and Rina Goba Himi as General Secretary, along with other members of the newly constituted team.

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In a reciprocal gesture, the newly elected President also felicitated the outgoing team in recognition of its contributions to the organisation.

Addressing the gathering, Dipali Biku Mugli sought the cooperation and support of members and stakeholders, emphasising the importance of collective efforts and unity in advancing the welfare, empowerment and protection of women and children.

The programme witnessed participation from women representatives of various clan-based organisations, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and APWWS members from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative highlighted the importance of strengthening grassroots women’s organisations through awareness, collective participation and effective organisational leadership.