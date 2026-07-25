ADVERTISMENT
National

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns as Union Education Minister Amid NEET Protest Row

The resignation comes after weeks of nationwide protests over the NEET-UG controversy, with Dharmendra Pradhan saying his decision was aimed at protecting students' interests and preventing further unrest.

Last Updated: 25/07/2026
1 minute read
Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns as Union Education Minister Amid NEET Protest Row

NEW DELHI- Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet on Saturday, bringing to an end weeks of intense political pressure and nationwide student protests linked to the NEET-UG controversy.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said his decision was guided by the need to protect students’ interests and prevent the ongoing controversy from affecting their future. He also said he wanted to ensure that the situation was not exploited in a manner that could disturb national unity or prolong uncertainty for students.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The resignation follows sustained demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student groups, which had demanded Pradhan’s removal over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, including paper leaks and concerns surrounding the examination process. The protests, centred at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, later expanded into a broader movement calling for reforms in the examination system and greater accountability.

Also Read- CJP Says Pradhan’s Removal Is ‘Non-Negotiable’

In his letter addressed to students, Pradhan stated that he had accepted moral responsibility for the developments surrounding the examination controversy. He noted that the government had transferred the investigation into the alleged irregularities to the CBI, cancelled the examination and announced a fresh test while introducing further reforms to strengthen the examination process.

Pradhan also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Council of Ministers and officials of the Education Ministry for their support during his tenure, adding that he would continue serving the nation in other capacities.

Also Read- AAPSU Raises Concern Over Disrupted Pharmacy Operations in Capital Region

The resignation marks a significant political development for the Narendra Modi government, as Pradhan’s exit had become the central demand of the student movement and CJP during weeks of protests. Demonstrations and sit-ins over examination reforms had drawn widespread public attention and emerged as one of the largest youth-led agitations in recent years.

The Centre is yet to announce Pradhan’s successor. Meanwhile, protest leaders have indicated that they will continue to press for broader reforms in the examination system, including measures to improve transparency, accountability and the integrity of competitive examinations.

Tags
Last Updated: 25/07/2026
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA

Related Articles

Another Exam, Another Leak: Maharashtra TET Postponed After Bhiwandi Bust

Another Exam, Another Leak: Maharashtra TET Postponed After Bhiwandi Bust

Massive Fire in Lucknow's Aliganj Kills 15, Probe Ordered into Safety Lapses

Massive Fire in Lucknow’s Aliganj Kills 15, Probe Ordered into Safety Lapses

China Begins Work on World’s Largest Dam; India Accelerates 11,000 MW Siang Project

China Begins Work on World’s Largest Dam; India Accelerates 11,000 MW Siang Project

Answer Keys Distributed Instead of Question Papers, Exam Cancelled in Jaipur

Answer Keys Distributed Instead of Question Papers, Exam Cancelled in Jaipur

Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik Meets Amit Shah, Discusses Border Security and Drug Trafficking

Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik Meets Amit Shah, Discusses Border Security and Drug Trafficking

JioBlackRock Integrates Overnight Fund with Jio Payments Bank's Savings Pro

JioBlackRock Integrates Overnight Fund with Jio Payments Bank’s Savings Pro

4000 EVMs used in recent WB Polls gutted in Kolkata Fire

4000 EVMs used in recent WB Polls gutted in Kolkata Fire

Why Is Gen Z Angry? A Video Explores the Anxiety Behind India's Young Generation

Why Is Gen Z Angry? A Video Explores the Anxiety Behind India’s Young Generation

21 Killed in Massive Fire at Hotel-Restaurant Building in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar

21 Killed in Massive Fire at Hotel-Restaurant Building in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

Arunachal Pradesh Records Highest Alcohol Consumption in India: NFHS-6

Arunachal Pradesh Records Highest Alcohol Consumption in India: NFHS-6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button