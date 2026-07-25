Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns as Union Education Minister Amid NEET Protest Row

NEW DELHI- Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet on Saturday, bringing to an end weeks of intense political pressure and nationwide student protests linked to the NEET-UG controversy.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said his decision was guided by the need to protect students’ interests and prevent the ongoing controversy from affecting their future. He also said he wanted to ensure that the situation was not exploited in a manner that could disturb national unity or prolong uncertainty for students.

The resignation follows sustained demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student groups, which had demanded Pradhan’s removal over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, including paper leaks and concerns surrounding the examination process. The protests, centred at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, later expanded into a broader movement calling for reforms in the examination system and greater accountability.

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In his letter addressed to students, Pradhan stated that he had accepted moral responsibility for the developments surrounding the examination controversy. He noted that the government had transferred the investigation into the alleged irregularities to the CBI, cancelled the examination and announced a fresh test while introducing further reforms to strengthen the examination process.

Pradhan also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Council of Ministers and officials of the Education Ministry for their support during his tenure, adding that he would continue serving the nation in other capacities.

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The resignation marks a significant political development for the Narendra Modi government, as Pradhan’s exit had become the central demand of the student movement and CJP during weeks of protests. Demonstrations and sit-ins over examination reforms had drawn widespread public attention and emerged as one of the largest youth-led agitations in recent years.

The Centre is yet to announce Pradhan’s successor. Meanwhile, protest leaders have indicated that they will continue to press for broader reforms in the examination system, including measures to improve transparency, accountability and the integrity of competitive examinations.