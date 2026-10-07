Dhagpa Pangchen United Crowned Champions of 2nd Monyul Super League﻿

TAWANG: Dhagpa Pangchen United were crowned champions of the 2nd Edition of the Monyul Super League (MSL) 2026, defeating Mon Dirang FC 2–1 in a closely contested final at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium in Tawang.

The final, played over 90 minutes plus added time, saw both teams display determination and competitive spirit before Dhagpa Pangchen United secured the decisive victory and lifted the championship trophy.

Mon Dirang FC earned appreciation for their spirited performance in a match that kept spectators engaged until the final whistle.

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Dhagpa Pangchen United take the title

The championship triumph marked a memorable conclusion to the second edition of the Monyul Super League.

The closing ceremony was attended by Dr. Mohesh Chai, MLA Tezu–Sunpura and Advisor to the Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Commerce & Industries, as Chief Guest, while Er. Phurpa Wangyal, President of Monpa Mimang Tsokpa, attended as Guest of Honour.

Also present were Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, Chief Patron of MSL, DC I/c Tawang Rinchin Leta, Tawang Brigade Commander Brigadier Vimal Tikoo, SP Tawang Tasi Darang, sports organisation representatives, sponsors, organising committee members, players and sports enthusiasts.

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Lobsang Wangchu Damo named Player of the Tournament

The post-match ceremony also featured individual and team awards.

Lobsang Wangchu Damo of Dhagpa Pangchen United was named the Golden Ball/Player of the Tournament.

Other awards included:

Best Fair Play Team: Bomdila FC

Bomdila FC Emerging Player of the Tournament: Phurpa Tsering, Mon Dirang FC

Phurpa Tsering, Mon Dirang FC Best Goalkeeper – Golden Glove: Genden Tashi, Tawang United FC

Genden Tashi, Tawang United FC Highest Goal Scorer: Samson Keishing, Mon Dirang FC

Sports and youth development

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Dr. Mohesh Chai appreciated the organisers, teams, players, supporters and sponsors for their contribution to the tournament.

He highlighted the role of sports in developing discipline, teamwork, leadership and physical fitness, while encouraging a healthy lifestyle among young people.

The closing ceremony also featured cultural and musical performances, including presentations by Vishal Viswakarma and Sonam Topden, as well as a dance performance by The Divas Crew, winners of Arunachal Super Dancer Season 5.

The Monyul Super League continues to provide a platform for football players from Tawang and the wider Monyul region to showcase their abilities and gain competitive experience.

The second edition concluded with the trophy and prize distribution, bringing the tournament to a close while further highlighting the growing role of organised football in promoting youth participation, sportsmanship and competitive talent in the region.