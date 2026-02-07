DG BRO Calls on Arunachal Pradesh Governor

ITANAGAR- The Director General of Border Roads (DG BRO), Lt Gen Harpal Singh, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Friday. The meeting focused on the progress of border road projects and their significance in enhancing connectivity and socio-economic development in the State.

During the interaction, the Governor emphasised the need for further strengthening border road infrastructure, describing it as a vital lifeline for both national security and the welfare of people living in remote and frontier regions. He underscored that strategic roads must be constructed to the highest quality standards and completed within stipulated timelines, noting that delays or substandard execution adversely affect connectivity, emergency response and daily life in difficult terrain.

The DG BRO briefed the Governor on future plans related to the Frontier Highway and other sensitive road alignments, stating that these projects were being taken up on priority due to their strategic and developmental importance.

The Governor appreciated the high-quality roads constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), stating that improved connectivity has transformed border villages by providing better access to education, healthcare facilities, markets and livelihood opportunities. He observed that enhanced road infrastructure has boosted economic activity and mobility while also strengthening social integration and the national presence in far-flung areas.

He further noted that border road development has given momentum to the Government of India’s Vibrant Village Programme by turning border settlements into centres of growth, resilience and opportunity.

The Governor also commended the BRO for its goodwill initiatives, including the organisation of medical camps for workers, the establishment of Play and Learning Rooms for labourers’ children, and cleanliness drives along riverfronts, highlighting the organisation’s commitment to social responsibility alongside infrastructure development.

The DG BRO assured that the Border Roads Organisation remains fully committed to improving connectivity and welfare in Arunachal Pradesh, reaffirming its focus on timely execution of projects and the overall well-being of the people of the frontier State.