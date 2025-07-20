Delta Boeing 737 Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Los Angeles After Engine Fire

A Delta Air Lines flight en route to Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after one of its engines caught fire mid-air on Sunday morning.

Delta Flight 123, a Boeing 737-900 carrying 142 passengers and six crew members, took off from LAX at 9:30 AM PST, but shortly after departure, passengers reported hearing a loud explosion followed by flames coming from the right engine.

The flight crew immediately declared an emergency and safely returned to LAX, landing without incident at 10:15 AM.

“There was a big boom and then fire outside the window. Everyone was panicking, but the crew handled it calmly,” said one passenger.

No injuries were reported, and all passengers were evacuated safely. Firefighters were already on standby and quickly extinguished the flames after landing. The aircraft has been towed to a maintenance hangar for detailed inspection.

A Delta spokesperson confirmed the incident and said the airline is cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the ongoing investigation.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority,” the airline said in a statement.

Flight operations at LAX experienced brief delays, as emergency crews cleared the runway. Passengers were rebooked onto alternate flights and offered assistance by Delta ground staff.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the engine failure, with preliminary findings expected in the coming weeks.