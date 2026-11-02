Delhi Police Personnel Stage Rare Protest at Headquarters Over Transfer of Two Officers

NEW DELHI- In an unusual display of internal dissent, around 80–100 Delhi Police personnel, including women officers, gathered outside Gate No. 1 of the Delhi Police Headquarters on Monday, protesting the transfer of two officers following a confrontation between police personnel and lawyers at Shahdara Police Station.

The protesting personnel demanded the reinstatement of ACP Manasvi Vashistha and Inspector Arun Kumar to their previous postings, along with an opportunity to directly present their grievances before Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar.

The protest highlights growing tensions within sections of the police force following the administrative action taken after the October 23 incident at Shahdara Police Station, where a confrontation involving police personnel and lawyers reportedly left advocate Lalit Bansal with a serious head injury.

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Background of the Dispute

The controversy began on October 23 when a scuffle reportedly broke out between police personnel and lawyers inside Shahdara Police Station.

Lawyers alleged that advocate Lalit Bansal was assaulted and sustained a serious head injury. They also accused ACP Manasvi Vashistha of threatening or brandishing a revolver during the confrontation.

However, the police version of events described the incident differently, alleging that a group of lawyers created a disturbance inside the SHO’s office, misbehaved with police personnel and obstructed official work.

Following the incident, district court lawyers launched an indefinite strike demanding action against the police officers involved.

The strike was subsequently called off after transfer orders were issued on October 28. ACP Manasvi Vashistha, previously posted as SDPO of the Gandhi Nagar subdivision, was transferred to the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), while Inspector Arun Kumar, the then SHO of Shahdara, was shifted to the Security Branch.

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Police Personnel Demand Reinstatement and Dialogue

The transfer orders reportedly triggered resentment among sections of the police force. Messages circulated through internal WhatsApp groups calling upon personnel to assemble outside the headquarters in support of the transferred officers.

The protesters demanded immediate reinstatement of both officers and a direct meeting with Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar through a Sampark Sabha.

They also raised broader concerns about the working conditions and security of police personnel, particularly when dealing with lawyers and court-related matters.

Among their demands were a standard operating procedure (SOP) for handling police-lawyer confrontations, restrictions on the number of advocates entering an SHO’s office at a time, and adequate security for police personnel attending court proceedings.

Some personnel also demanded action against the advocate allegedly involved in the confrontation at Shahdara Police Station.

ACP Manasvi Vashistha was present during the gathering and reportedly described the protest as an “organic call”.

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Senior Officers Intervene

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma reached the protest site and interacted with ACP Vashistha and the assembled personnel.

He appealed to the officers to maintain the discipline expected of the police force, cautioning them against behaving like protesters. He also invited some personnel to accompany him inside the headquarters for discussions.

However, the group initially remained firm on its demand for direct intervention and dialogue.

Later reports indicated that some personnel entered the headquarters for discussions with the Police Commissioner.

Before the protest, the Police Commissioner had reportedly held a coordination meeting with representatives of the Bar Council of Delhi and district court bar associations.

Wider Implications

The development is significant because public demonstrations by serving police personnel against administrative decisions are relatively unusual, given the discipline and hierarchical structure governing police organisations.

The dispute has also brought renewed attention to the relationship between the police and the legal fraternity, particularly concerns surrounding professional conduct, workplace safety and the handling of confrontations inside police stations and courts.

The protest took place a day before a scheduled interaction between Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Delhi Police personnel, ranging from constables to inspectors, on November 3 at Utsav Sadan, Kingsway Camp.

As the situation developed on Monday, the demand for reinstatement of the transferred officers and a formal platform for addressing grievances remained central to the protesting personnel’s concerns.

The episode raises broader questions about institutional accountability, internal grievance redressal and the need for clear procedures to prevent confrontations between two important pillars of the justice system.