Delhi Police Book Couple in Malviya Nagar Abuse Case

NEW DELHI- A case of alleged racial abuse and criminal intimidation involving three women from Arunachal Pradesh has come under investigation in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Delhi Police confirmed that a case has been registered against a couple following allegations that they used abusive language and made derogatory remarks targeting people from the Northeast during a dispute related to the installation of an air conditioner.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 3:30 pm on Friday when the women were installing an air conditioner in their fourth-floor rented apartment. During the installation, dust reportedly fell onto the floor below, triggering an argument with the couple residing there. The verbal exchange soon escalated into a heated confrontation.

Speaking to news agency PTI, one of the victims alleged that instead of addressing the immediate issue, the accused began making offensive comments about people from the Northeast and issued threats. The women claimed that the couple used racially derogatory language and questioned their character, allegations that have intensified public debate after the video surfaced online.

In another statement captured in a video shared by ANI, one of the women said the confrontation began after abusive remarks were directed at their electrician. She alleged that the situation worsened when the accused made discriminatory comments and later called the police.

Delhi Police said the matter is under investigation and that statements from both parties, along with available video footage, are being examined to determine further legal action.

Meanwhile, Advocate Gaurav, representing the accused couple, stated that the video circulating online presents only selective portions of the incident. He claimed that both sides were involved in the argument and said his client regrets certain remarks allegedly made in anger. The defence also noted that the accused themselves made a PCR call, and police personnel were present at the scene.

The incident has once again reignited discussions about alleged discrimination faced by people from the Northeast living in metropolitan cities, with civil society groups calling for greater awareness, sensitivity and enforcement of laws against racial harassment.