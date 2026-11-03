Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishtha Suspended After Leading Protest Outside Police Headquarters

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishtha, a 2019-batch DANIPS officer, with immediate effect following his participation in a protest by Delhi Police personnel outside the Police Headquarters on November 2.

The suspension comes after the Centre viewed his involvement in leading the demonstration as an act of gross indiscipline and a violation of service conduct. Departmental proceedings against the officer are being contemplated under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.

The protest, involving approximately 100–150 Delhi Police personnel, including women officers, took place outside Gate No. 1 of the Police Headquarters. The demonstrators were opposing the transfers of ACP Vashishtha, then posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Gandhi Nagar, and Shahdara Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Arun Kumar.

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The transfers followed an October 23 confrontation at Shahdara Police Station involving police personnel and lawyers. Advocate Lalit Bansal allegedly sustained a serious head injury during the incident, triggering tensions between the legal fraternity and the police.

Lawyers accused the police officers of misconduct, including alleged threats and claims that a revolver had been displayed. The incident prompted lawyers to launch a strike. The subsequent transfer of the two police officers led to the withdrawal of the strike but reportedly triggered resentment within sections of the police force.

During the November 2 demonstration, police personnel raised concerns over the transfers and demanded clearer guidelines for handling lawyers entering police stations. Their demands reportedly included reinstatement of the transferred officers, a standard operating procedure (SOP) for dealing with such situations, restrictions on the number of lawyers entering police stations, action against alleged misconduct and improved security for police personnel.

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MHA Issues Suspension Order

In an official order dated November 2, 2026, issued from Kartavya Bhavan-3 in New Delhi, the competent authority placed Vashishtha under suspension with immediate effect.

The order stated that departmental proceedings against the 2019-batch DANIPS officer were contemplated and that the suspension was being imposed under Rule 10 of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965.

During the suspension period, his headquarters will remain in Delhi, and he cannot leave without prior permission from the competent authority.

The order also provides for a subsistence allowance equivalent to the prescribed leave salary on half-average pay or half pay, along with admissible dearness allowance, subject to the applicable conditions.

The order was signed by Rakesh Kumar Singh, Under Secretary to the Government of India.

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ACP Defended Police Personnel’s Protest

Before the suspension order, Vashishtha had described the gathering outside Police Headquarters as an “organic call” by police personnel, saying he was joining them.

Speaking during the demonstration, he emphasised the need for a standard operating procedure to protect police officers while performing their duties.

“Our demands are clear. We need to meet CP sir. There needs to be an SOP to deal with such matters. If this happens to us, how will we fight to save the people of the city?” he said.

The protesters also raised slogans such as “Vardi ka apmaan nahi sahenge”, expressing their opposition to what they perceived as an insult to the police uniform.

A delegation subsequently met Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and submitted its demands. Vashishtha later confirmed that the delegation had been given an opportunity to present its concerns before the Commissioner and that the issues were under discussion.

Following news of his suspension, a statement attributed to Vashishtha circulated on social media: “Main aahat nahi hua hoon, mazboot ho gaya hoon” (I am not hurt; I have become stronger). The statement also expressed confidence that the law would take its course and justice would prevail.

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Officer’s Professional Background

Vashishtha is an IIT Kharagpur mechanical engineering graduate who completed his studies between 2009 and 2013. Originally from Jaipur, he previously served in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), including postings in Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar.

He also served as Personal Security Officer to former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar before taking up various responsibilities in Delhi Police, including assignments in its Security Unit.

The suspension has brought an unusual episode of public dissent within Delhi Police into focus, highlighting tensions over administrative decisions, police accountability and the working relationship between police personnel and members of the legal fraternity.

The departmental proceedings against Vashishtha are expected to determine the next course of action. He remains under suspension pending further proceedings.