Delhi on High Alert Ahead of October 10 Protest Demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

NEW DELHI- Delhi is preparing for heightened security and transport restrictions ahead of a protest scheduled for Saturday, October 10, by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), student organisations and allied groups demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The restrictions include cancellations affecting 45 Mail and Express trains, access restrictions at 57 Delhi Metro stations and a 24-hour suspension of mobile internet services within a four-kilometre radius of the Janpath–Kartavya Path crossing.

The Supreme Court has intervened over the transport measures, directing authorities to ensure that Metro and railway services are not completely prohibited and instead operate in a regulated manner.

Delhi Police has denied permission for the proposed gathering at Jantar Mantar, citing the short notice given by organisers and alleged non-compliance with conditions imposed during an earlier demonstration. Prohibitory orders have also been issued in the New Delhi district.

Security has been strengthened around Jantar Mantar, Janpath and adjoining roads, with extensive barricading and the deployment of police and central armed police personnel. Authorities have cited concerns over public safety, traffic congestion and the possible movement of large crowds towards sensitive locations.

Railway services: 45 Mail and Express trains affected

Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of 45 Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10.

According to a statement cited by The Indian Express, the decision was taken in view of intelligence inputs and traffic advisories warning of severe road congestion around the two railway stations during the protest period. The cancellations apply to trains scheduled to arrive during the specified window, rather than constituting a blanket cancellation of all railway services across Delhi.

The affected services include long-distance trains originating from different parts of the country. Eastern Railway has separately cancelled the 12301 Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express and the 12313 Sealdah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express scheduled to depart on October 9.

Passengers travelling to or from the capital have been advised to verify their individual train status before leaving for the station, as cancellations and other operational changes may affect their journeys.

Delhi Metro: Entry and exit restricted at 57 stations

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that entry and exit gates at 57 Metro stations would be closed from 9 pm on October 9, with restrictions continuing through October 10 until further notice.

The affected stations include Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Janpath, Mandi House, ITO, Khan Market, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Hauz Khas and Sarai Kale Khan–Nizamuddin, among others.

The restrictions extend across central, northern, southern, eastern and western parts of the city. Delhi Police had also requested that Metro train frequency at the identified stations be reduced, depending on the law-and-order situation.

DMRC said interchange facilities would remain available at affected stations, with New Delhi Metro station identified as the exception. Commuters should check the latest service announcements before planning journeys through central Delhi or changing lines at affected stations.

Supreme Court intervention: On Friday, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed the government to ensure that Metro and other railway services were not completely halted. The court called for services to operate in a suitably regulated manner and asked authorities to publicise arrangements widely to prevent hardship to the public.

The court’s intervention focused on balancing public convenience and freedom of movement with the authorities’ stated security concerns.

Mobile internet suspension: Four-kilometre radius in central Delhi

In a separate measure, mobile internet services have been ordered suspended for 24 hours within a four-kilometre radius of the Janpath–Kartavya Path crossing.

According to the order reported by The Indian Express and The Economic Times, the suspension will run from 10 pm on October 9 until 10 pm on October 10. The Union Home Ministry approved the measure, and the order covers all forms of mobile internet technology within the specified area.

The restriction is geographically limited to the notified area of central Delhi; it should not be interpreted as a confirmed internet shutdown across the entire National Capital Territory.

The published order concerns mobile internet services. The reports reviewed do not establish that fixed-line broadband connections will also be suspended throughout the affected area.

Residents and visitors in the notified zone may therefore experience disruptions to mobile-data-dependent services. Those travelling to central Delhi should make necessary arrangements in advance and follow official updates.

Why are the groups protesting?

The proposed demonstration forms part of a campaign against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Organisers are demanding Kumar’s resignation, a halt to the revision exercise, restoration of the January 2025 voter list, an independent inquiry and changes to the process for appointing election commissioners.

CJP and participating student organisations have argued that the campaign concerns voting rights and the integrity of the electoral process. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have also staged demonstrations over the issue.

The Election Commission and the government have rejected allegations of irregularities. The dispute remains politically contested, and the allegations should not be treated as established findings.

CJP representatives have also alleged that supporters travelling to Delhi were detained. Such claims have been reported, but the overall number of people detained has not been independently established in the material reviewed.

Public advisory

With the protest scheduled for October 10, commuters and visitors should:

Check train status directly through official Indian Railways channels before travelling.

Consult DMRC service updates before using affected Metro stations.

Anticipate mobile internet disruption within the notified four-kilometre zone from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10.

Allow additional time for road journeys and follow police traffic advisories.

Distinguish between confirmed service restrictions, organisers’ allegations and official statements.

The developments place public transport, connectivity and the management of peaceful assembly at the centre of preparations for Saturday’s demonstration. The Supreme Court’s intervention adds a further dimension by requiring authorities to consider public convenience alongside security arrangements.