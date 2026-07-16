Delhi High Court Orders Daily Health Monitoring of Fasting Activist Sonam Wangchuk

NEW DELHI- The Delhi High Court has directed the authorities to monitor the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk on a daily basis as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 19th day at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that every human life is valuable and instructed government authorities to ensure regular medical examinations of the activist during the course of his fast.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing both the Central Government and the Delhi Government, informed the court that there was no objection to conducting daily medical check-ups. He stated that “every life is precious” and assured the bench that government doctors would regularly monitor Wangchuk’s health.

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The court subsequently directed the authorities to ensure that the activist’s medical condition is assessed on a daily basis while he continues his protest.

Sonam Wangchuk has been observing an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar, drawing attention to his demands through a peaceful protest. The High Court’s intervention was limited to safeguarding his health and well-being and did not address the merits of the issues raised in his protest.

The latest order reflects the judiciary’s emphasis on protecting the health and life of individuals engaged in peaceful demonstrations while allowing lawful protests to continue under appropriate safeguards.