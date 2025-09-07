Arunachal

Delhi Airport Halts Arunachal Activist Bhanu Tatak Over Lookout Circular

According to media report, Tatak, was headed to Dublin City University for a three-month course beginning September 9.

Last Updated: 07/09/2025
1 minute read
NEW DELHI- Environmental activist and lawyer Bhanu Tatak was barred from boarding her flight to Ireland at Delhi’s IGI Airport on Sunday after immigration authorities invoked a lookout circular linked to cases arising from anti-dam protests in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to media report, Tatak, was headed to Dublin City University for a three-month course beginning September 9. She alleged that her travel documents were seized without prior notice.

Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa confirmed that Tatak faces 10–12 cases, including charges of leading violent demonstrations and inciting attacks on a state cabinet minister during anti-dam protests. Officials termed the action “procedural.” News agency PTI reported.

Also Read- AWKDSU Defers West Kameng Bandh following talks with Legislators

Supporters, however, slammed the move as “harassment” and an attempt to silence dissent. The Youth Congress and NSUI condemned the restriction, demanding withdrawal of what they called “false cases” and restoration of Tatak’s rights.

Tatak, an Adi woman from Siang district, has been a leading voice against mega-dams such as the 12,500-MW Siang Upper Project and the 2,880-MW Dibang Multipurpose Project. She argues these projects threaten biodiversity and risk displacing thousands of indigenous families.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh to Host Inaugural ‘Sun Rise Festival’ at Dong to Boost Tourism

In 2023, she received the Bhagirath Prayas Samman for river conservation and has represented tribal groups at international forums, including the UN Business and Human Rights Forum.

The incident has drawn parallels to the 2015 offloading of Greenpeace activist Priya Pillai, underscoring the friction between environmental activism and state-backed hydropower expansion in Arunachal.

As of now, Tatak has returned to Arunachal. Activist groups are demanding an independent review of the cases against her, framing the airport action as part of a broader crackdown on indigenous voices opposing hydropower projects.

