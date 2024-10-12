Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 18 BRO projects in Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI/ ITANAGAR- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated 75 transformative infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday.

Among these, 18 projects are located in Arunachal Pradesh, including three key roads, 14 bridges, and a helipad executed by Project Brahmank.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik, who also participated virtually from Itanagar, highlighted the strategic importance of these projects for both the state and the nation.

“These completed projects will enhance national security, improve surface and air communication, and boost tourism in the state,” he said.

Also Read- Naharlagun Police arrested two youths for creating fake porn video of local girl

The Governor, who has been emphasizing infrastructure development in the State said all the road, bridge and helipad projects are strategically important for the State and the country.

He said that these completed projects will further reinforce national security, facilitate in strengthening surface and air communication and boost Arunachal Tourism.

Also Read- Man arrested for sexually assaulting multiple school, college girls

The Governor expressed gratitude to the Central Government on behalf of the people of the State for the successful implementation of the vital projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that these infrastructures will promote socio-economic development in the State, particularly in the border areas, sustaining the Vibrant Border Village programme and assisting the State Government’s flagship ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’, where State administration and government machinery reach out to the people at their doorstep.