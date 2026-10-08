DC Tasso Gambo Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects During Jaring Development Tour

DAPORIJO- Development and youth-focused initiatives have gained momentum in Upper Subansiri district, with the district administration reviewing key infrastructure projects in the remote Jaring Circle while a district-level traditional sports competition in Daporijo brought together young participants to promote indigenous games and cultural heritage.

The development initiatives come against the backdrop of efforts to strengthen connectivity, public infrastructure and delivery of government services in remote parts of the district.

DC reviews key projects in Jaring Circle

Deputy Commissioner, Upper Subansiri, Tasso Gambo, APCS, undertook a development tour of Jaring Circle and adjoining areas on October 7 to assess the progress of ongoing projects and review essential public infrastructure.

The tour covered educational institutions, administrative facilities and strategic infrastructure, with particular attention to improving connectivity and public services in remote areas.

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The Deputy Commissioner inspected Government Upper Primary School (GUPS), Menga, where existing infrastructure and developmental requirements were assessed. He stressed the need for a safe and functional learning environment for children in remote locations.

He also inspected the Government Inspection Bungalow at Bogne and reviewed its infrastructure and requirements for improvement and better utilisation.

At Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Kebaso, Gambo reviewed residential and educational facilities, with emphasis on ensuring a safe and supportive environment for girl students.

The team also visited GUPS Podamara, where infrastructure and ongoing requirements were assessed. Directions were issued to concerned authorities to address identified gaps and improve facilities in a timely manner.

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Helipad and Frontier Highway emerge as key infrastructure priorities

At the Jaring Circle Headquarters, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed emerging administrative infrastructure and other development initiatives.

One of the major projects inspected was the proposed new helipad at the Circle Headquarters. According to the district administration, the facility is expected to strengthen connectivity to the remote area and support emergency medical evacuation, disaster response, administrative movement and accessibility.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed ongoing Frontier Highway construction works at M.O. Mara.

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Improved road connectivity through the project is expected to facilitate the movement of people and goods and create opportunities for socio-economic development in remote areas under Jaring Circle.

Gambo directed departments and executing agencies to maintain quality, transparency and accountability in development works. He also called for timely resolution of bottlenecks and completion of projects within defined timelines so that their benefits reach people at the earliest.

Traditional sports promote youth and cultural heritage

Alongside infrastructure development, the district also held the Seva Sankalp Utsav – District-Level Traditional Sports Competition at Rijo Mini Outdoor Stadium, Daporijo, on October 8.

Organised by the District Sports Office, ICR, Upper Subansiri, in collaboration with the District Administration, the event sought to promote traditional sports, indigenous culture, youth participation and healthy competition.

The programme was attended by Er. Taniya Soki, MLA, 24-Daporijo (S/T) Assembly Constituency-cum-Advisor to the Home Minister, RD & Panchayati Raj, as Chief Guest, while Jyoti Jeram Sikom, Chairperson, Zilla Parishad, Upper Subansiri, attended as Guest of Honour.

The competitions were conducted on a ZPM constituency-wise basis, with participants representing their respective constituencies.

The traditional sporting disciplines included tug of war, bamboo archery, guli danda, bamboo climbing, Dali Haka Hinam and bamboo poles/stick running.

The event provided a platform for participants to demonstrate strength, agility, teamwork and traditional sporting knowledge. Winners at the district level will represent Upper Subansiri at the State-Level Competition.

The programme also carried a Nasha Mukt Yuva message, encouraging young people to remain physically active and socially responsible while staying away from substance abuse.

Development and cultural preservation on parallel tracks

Together, the two initiatives highlight two complementary aspects of the district administration’s current focus—strengthening physical and strategic infrastructure in remote areas while investing in youth participation and preservation of indigenous cultural practices.

The Jaring development tour placed emphasis on connectivity, schools and critical infrastructure such as the proposed helipad and Frontier Highway, while the Daporijo sports event focused on grassroots participation, traditional knowledge and youth empowerment.

For a geographically challenging district such as Upper Subansiri, the administration has stressed that improved connectivity and public infrastructure must translate into tangible benefits for communities living in remote areas.

The district administration’s development tour and the traditional sports initiative therefore reflect a wider effort to combine infrastructure development with social and cultural priorities at the grassroots level.