DC Orders Action Against Contractors Over Delayed Projects in Tawang

TAWANG- Expressing concern over delays in project execution, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo directed all Executive Engineers to issue notices to contractors responsible for slow progress and take appropriate measures to ensure the timely completion of development works across Tawang district. She also stressed the need to expedite projects under the Vibrant Villages Programme, citing their strategic importance for border area development.

The directions were issued during the 3rd District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) Meeting, held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Tawang, under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner.

The meeting was attended by Zila Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang, Additional Deputy Commissioners Hakraso Kri (Jang) and Tashi Dhondup (Lungla), Heads of Departments, Executive Engineers and officials from various project-implementing departments.

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Assistant Commissioner-cum-District Planning Officer Nawang Thutan welcomed the participants and outlined the agenda for the meeting.

In her opening remarks, the Deputy Commissioner instructed all Heads of Departments and field-level officials to remain stationed at their respective headquarters, emphasising that accountability and the availability of officers are essential for the effective implementation of government programmes.

The review began with a PowerPoint presentation by the Executive Engineer of PWD, Lungla Division, on the status of ongoing development works, followed by presentations from other implementing departments.

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During the review, the Deputy Commissioner directed all departments to include photographs of ongoing and completed works in future presentations. She observed that monthly review meetings would have limited value unless they reflected visible physical progress on the ground.

She further instructed that, from the next DLMC meeting onwards, departments must present comparative photographs showing the status of projects during the previous review and their current stage of execution to facilitate an objective assessment of progress.

Highlighting the importance of environmentally sustainable development, the Deputy Commissioner enquired whether plastic waste was being utilised in road metalling works wherever feasible and encouraged departments to adopt sustainable construction practices.

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She also directed departments to proactively report issues and bottlenecks affecting project implementation so that timely interventions could be made. Future DLMC presentations, she said, should include project-wise physical and financial progress, target completion dates, implementation challenges and proposed solutions. She further informed that subsequent DLMC meetings would begin with a review of the Action Taken Report on decisions taken during the previous meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Zila Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu appreciated the efforts of implementing departments in maintaining progress despite Tawang’s short working season and logistical challenges. He urged all departments to accelerate ongoing projects while ensuring quality standards were not compromised.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to strengthen inter-departmental coordination, improve monitoring mechanisms and ensure the timely and quality execution of development projects across Tawang district.