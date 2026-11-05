DC Lohit Flags Off RDF Transportation Vehicle from Tezu MRF Centre

TEZU- In a significant step towards scientific and sustainable solid waste management, Deputy Commissioner of Lohit District Kesang Ngurup Damo on Wednesday flagged off a vehicle carrying Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) from the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) Centre in Tezu.

The initiative marks an important milestone in the district’s efforts to remediate accumulated legacy waste and reduce the environmental burden caused by long-term waste disposal.

The programme was organised by the Department of Urban Development, Tezu Division, to commemorate the successful remediation of legacy waste at the MRF Centre.

Also Read- MONDURO 6.0 Aims to Boost Adventure Tourism and Showcase Monpa Heritage

RDF is produced from suitable non-recyclable combustible waste recovered during the waste processing and remediation process. Instead of being sent back to dumping sites, such material can be processed and transported for use as an alternative fuel in appropriate industrial facilities, contributing to a more scientific approach to waste management.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo appreciated the dedication and sustained efforts of sanitation workers and Safai Mitras, describing them as the real heroes behind a clean and healthy society.

He acknowledged their contribution to maintaining cleanliness and ensuring effective waste management and encouraged them to continue their work with sincerity and commitment.

Also Read- Over 3,000 Bunches of Ziro Chrysanthemums Dispatched to New Delhi

The Deputy Commissioner also stressed the importance of proper waste segregation, responsible disposal practices and collective public participation, noting that effective waste management requires cooperation not only from government agencies and sanitation workers but also from the wider community.

In her welcome address, Executive Engineer, Urban Development, Tezu, Smt. Bapenlu Kri, highlighted the importance of the legacy waste remediation initiative and its role in strengthening sustainable waste management practices in the township. She also explained the concept and environmental significance of Refuse-Derived Fuel.

Representatives of the Feedback Foundation Charitable Trust (FFCT) also briefed those present on the process of legacy waste remediation, including waste segregation, processing, handling and the transportation of RDF.

Also Read- MLA Namgey Tsering Calls for a Cleaner, Drug-Free and Culturally Vibrant Tawang

The programme was attended by officials of the Urban Development Department, representatives of FFCT, Gamso Bellai, President of the BJP Lohit District Unit, engineers, other officials and sanitation workers.

The flag-off is expected to strengthen Tezu’s transition towards a more scientific and environmentally responsible waste management system. The initiative also underlines the potential of recovering useful resources from accumulated waste while reducing pressure on dumping sites and improving sanitation in the township.