DC Directs Intensified Night Patrolling to Combat Drug Abuse in Tawang

TAWANG- The District Level Narco Coordination (NCORD) Committee on Monday reviewed the implementation of anti-drug measures in Tawang and resolved to strengthen inter-agency coordination, surveillance, and community participation to prevent drug abuse and other unlawful activities across the district.

The meeting, held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo and attended by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) Togum Gonggo, representatives of Central Government agencies, paramilitary forces, Market Welfare Committees, Gaon Burahs, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and other members of the District NCORD Committee.

The meeting began with the introduction of newly posted Dy.SP Togum Gonggo, who sought suggestions from stakeholders to strengthen coordination among various agencies in tackling drug-related offences and maintaining law and order in the district.

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During the discussion, Old Market Bazar Secretary Dawa Tashi highlighted the need for stricter verification of Inner Line Permits (ILPs), particularly for hawkers and temporary vendors operating in the district. He also urged the district administration to address the issue of stray dogs and animals roaming in market areas, stating that they frequently obstruct traffic and increase the risk of road accidents.

Representatives from Central intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces shared their inputs on improving surveillance, intelligence sharing, and coordinated enforcement mechanisms to strengthen preventive action against narcotics-related activities.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo directed the district police to intensify night patrolling, especially in vulnerable and poorly lit areas that are not covered under routine patrols. She instructed the police to conduct frequent surprise inspections at isolated locations to deter illegal activities and strengthen public safety.

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Reviewing decisions taken during the previous NCORD meeting, the Deputy Commissioner reiterated the need for surprise inspections in private schools and hostels. She observed that while government educational institutions are regularly monitored, private institutions also require equal attention. She directed the concerned departments to ensure follow-up action and organise awareness programmes on drug abuse and its consequences in private educational institutions.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to members of the Market Welfare Committees, Gaon Burahs, NGOs, and local residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities, particularly in areas with inadequate street lighting or limited surveillance. She stressed that community participation, combined with coordinated action by law enforcement agencies and civil society, is essential to keeping Tawang free from drugs and other unlawful activities.

The meeting concluded with all stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to strengthening inter-agency cooperation, enhancing public awareness, and maintaining sustained vigilance to ensure peace, public safety, and a drug-free Tawang.