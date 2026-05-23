Day 8 Thrillers Confirm Football Finalists at Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2026

AALO- The eighth day of the 9th State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2026 in Aalo witnessed intense football and volleyball action as several teams secured their places in the finals and semi-finals across categories.

In the boys’ football category, Papum Pare booked their place in the final after defeating Siang 2-0 in the opening semi-final. Tai Raju scored the first goal in the 36th minute to provide Papum Pare with an early advantage before halftime. Nabam Kasa later extended the lead with another goal in the 59th minute, sealing a comfortable victory.

The second boys’ semi-final between Keyi Panyor and Lower Siang turned into a closely contested encounter, with neither side managing to score during regulation time. The match was eventually decided through a penalty shootout, where Lower Siang emerged victorious by 6-5 to qualify for the final.

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The boys’ football final, scheduled for May 25, will now feature Papum Pare against Lower Siang in what is expected to be a highly competitive championship clash.

In the girls’ football category, Namsai defeated Papum Pare 1-0 in the first semi-final. Osi Pegu scored the decisive goal in the 11th minute, helping Namsai advance to the final.

The second semi-final saw East Kameng secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Shi Yomi. Naya Bagang scored the winning goal in the 12th minute, sending East Kameng into the championship match.

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The girls’ football final will now be contested between Namsai and East Kameng.

Meanwhile, volleyball quarter-final matches were held at Siyom Army Ground, where teams competed for places in the semi-finals.

In the girls’ volleyball quarter-finals, Itanagar Capital Complex defeated Bichom in straight sets with scores of 27/25 and 25/20. Kurung Kumey overcame Papum Pare in a three-set contest by 23/25, 25/13, and 15/9. Keyi Panyor registered a straight-set victory against Lohit, while East Kameng defeated Lepa Rada comfortably.

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In the boys’ category, Lower Siang defeated West Kameng in straight sets. Upper Subansiri edged past Papum Pare in a closely fought three-set match, while Kurung Kumey and East Kameng also secured victories to advance to the semi-finals.

The volleyball semi-finals for both boys and girls are scheduled to take place on Sunday from 1:30 PM onwards at Siyom Army Ground.

In the girls’ semi-finals, Capital Complex will face Kurung Kumey, while Keyi Panyor will take on East Kameng. In the boys’ category, Lower Siang will compete against Upper Subansiri, while Kurung Kumey will face East Kameng for a place in the final.