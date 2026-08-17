Dasanglu Pul Reviews Development Schemes in Anjaw, Calls for Time-Bound Action﻿

HAWAI ( Anjaw)- Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul has stressed transparency and community participation in the selection of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) during a district-level review of ongoing schemes and development projects in Anjaw.

Pul chaired a district-level monitoring committee-cum-district-level review committee meeting at Hawai, where she reviewed the implementation of various ongoing schemes and projects. She directed heads of departments to ensure the time-bound resolution of key developmental and implementation issues.

A key focus of the meeting was the selection of PMAY-G beneficiaries. Pul directed officials to ensure that social audits and participation of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) are incorporated while finalising beneficiary lists. The emphasis on transparency and community involvement is aimed at making the beneficiary-selection process more accountable at the local level.

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The minister also called for stronger banking infrastructure in Anjaw and stressed the effective utilisation of existing community centres and unused government infrastructure to facilitate healthcare services wherever required.

Earlier, Pul inaugurated a newly constructed RCC school building at Government Upper Primary School (GUPS), Walla, in Anjaw district. The inauguration was attended by Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin and Superintendent of Police Anurag Dwivedi, among others.

Pul said the new school infrastructure would provide students with a safer and more conducive learning environment while strengthening educational facilities in the border district.

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She expressed hope that improved infrastructure would encourage students to pursue education with greater enthusiasm and help them work towards their aspirations.

The inauguration comes amid efforts to improve educational infrastructure and learning facilities across Anjaw district, while the subsequent review meeting focused on the implementation and monitoring of wider development programmes.

Taken together, the minister’s engagements highlighted two parallel priorities for the district—improving basic public infrastructure and strengthening accountability in the implementation of government schemes.