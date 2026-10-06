Dasanglu Pul Meets Union Minister Annapurna Devi on Women, Child Welfare﻿

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul met Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss measures aimed at strengthening the welfare, protection and development of women and children in the state.

According to Pul, the meeting focused on strengthening ongoing initiatives and exploring strategies for women-led development, child protection, nutrition and early childhood care.

The two ministers also discussed measures to create greater opportunities for women and adolescent girls and strengthen mechanisms for their safety, well-being and empowerment across Arunachal Pradesh.

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Focus on grassroots delivery

Pul reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening programmes for women and children and ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach people at the grassroots level.

She also expressed gratitude to the Union Ministry for initiatives recognising and supporting the contribution of Anganwadi Workers, Anganwadi Helpers and ASHA Didis, who play an important role in delivering essential services at the community level.

During the interaction, Annapurna Devi appreciated the Angan Milan Sewa Sammelan of Anganwadi Workers and ASHA Didis recently organised in Arunachal Pradesh. She also acknowledged the role of frontline workers in strengthening the delivery of women and child welfare services.

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Centre assures support

Pul said the Union Minister assured full support and cooperation in addressing the issues raised during the meeting and in further strengthening initiatives for the welfare and empowerment of women and children in Arunachal Pradesh.

The state minister thanked Devi for her guidance, encouragement and continued support to the state.

The meeting highlighted the importance of Centre-State coordination in improving the implementation and reach of welfare programmes, particularly at the community level.