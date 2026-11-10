Dasanglu Pul Inaugurates Geothermal Drying Unit in Dirang, Seeks Seismic Project Clearance﻿

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Science and Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul on Tuesday inaugurated a geothermal-powered drying unit at Dirang in West Kameng district, marking a significant step towards using renewable energy-based technology to support agriculture, reduce post-harvest losses and improve rural livelihoods.

The facility will utilise natural geothermal heat to dry and preserve locally produced agricultural and livestock products, including kiwi, apple, persimmon and yak meat.

The project has been funded by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, with gap funding support from the Arunachal Pradesh Government.

The inauguration was attended by Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener, Dirang MLA and Advisor to the Minister Phurpa Tsering, along with scientists and experts from India, Norway and Iceland.

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Focus on Farmers and Rural Livelihoods

Speaking on the occasion, Pul said the initiative represented an important effort to transform scientific research and technological advancement into practical solutions that could directly benefit farmers and rural communities.

She said the geothermal-powered facility could help minimise post-harvest losses, improve the market value of locally produced goods and enhance farmers’ incomes.

The technology is also expected to create sustainable livelihood opportunities by enabling local producers to preserve agricultural and livestock products more effectively.

Pul, who also chairs the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES&HS), appreciated the technical cooperation provided by Norway and Iceland in developing the facility.

She emphasised that scientific achievements should ultimately translate into tangible benefits for ordinary people.

According to the minister, the true success of science lies not merely in laboratory achievements but in its ability to bring positive changes to people’s lives.

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Minister Seeks Sanction for Seismic Microzonation Project

During her address, Pul also urged the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences to issue the sanction order for the already-approved Seismic MicroZonation Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

Highlighting the state’s vulnerability to earthquakes, she said the project was particularly important as Arunachal Pradesh falls under Seismic Zone V, the highest seismic hazard classification in the country.

The proposed project is expected to strengthen disaster preparedness and support safer planning and development of infrastructure in earthquake-prone areas.

Pul said scientific assessment and improved understanding of seismic risks were essential for a Himalayan state such as Arunachal Pradesh, where infrastructure development must take into account geological and environmental vulnerabilities.

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International Cooperation in Science and Renewable Energy

Welcoming Norwegian Ambassador May-Elin Stener on her maiden visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Pul expressed hope that the Dirang initiative would open new opportunities for international cooperation.

She said the project could encourage greater collaboration in areas such as renewable energy, scientific research and technology transfer.

The minister also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for encouraging scientific innovation and sustainable development initiatives in the state.

The programme was attended by Ministry of Earth Sciences Scientist-G and Advisor Dr Jagvir Singh and Oil India Limited Director (Exploration and Development) Soloma Yomdo, among others.

Pul congratulated CES&HS Director Tana Tage and his team, Oil India Limited and the international partners for their contributions to the initiative.

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A Model for Sustainable Development

The geothermal drying facility at Dirang is expected to demonstrate how locally available renewable resources can be used to address practical challenges faced by agricultural communities.

By using natural geothermal energy for preservation and drying, the project could potentially provide an alternative model for reducing wastage and increasing the value of agricultural produce.

Pul expressed hope that the Dirang initiative would serve as a model for similar sustainable development projects in other parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The project also reflects a broader effort to combine scientific innovation, renewable energy and international cooperation with local development needs in the Himalayan state.