Dasanglu Pul Calls for Dignity and Recognition for Anganwadi Workers and Helpers

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul has assured Anganwadi workers and helpers that their genuine grievances would receive attention, emphasising the need to improve their working conditions, ensure dignity and recognise their contribution to maternal and child welfare.

Addressing the second Mega Foundation Day celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh Anganwadi Karmachari Sangh (APAKS) at Dree Ground in Itanagar on Thursday, Pul described Anganwadi workers and helpers as the backbone of the state’s women and child development system.

She praised their dedication to delivering essential services, particularly in remote and geographically challenging areas where access to public services can be difficult.

“Anganwadi workers are not merely frontline workers but the silent architects of our future generations,” Pul said, highlighting their role in maternal and child nutrition, early childhood education, health awareness and community welfare.

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Honorarium and Working Conditions Remain Concerns

The minister acknowledged that Anganwadi workers and helpers continue to face challenges related to honorarium, social security, infrastructure, working conditions and recognition of their services.

Assuring them of the government’s attention, she said their concerns would be heard and genuine demands considered at the appropriate level.

However, the minister did not announce any specific increase in honorarium or a new financial package in the statement provided.

Pul stressed that while government policies are formulated in offices, their success ultimately depends on the commitment and hard work of frontline personnel working at the grassroots level.

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Government Focus on Nutrition and Early Childhood Development

The minister said the state government, under Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s leadership, remained committed to strengthening Anganwadi services, improving nutritional outcomes, promoting early childhood development and empowering women across Arunachal Pradesh.

Anganwadi workers play an important role in delivering community-level services for mothers and children. Their working conditions and access to adequate infrastructure can therefore influence the effectiveness of programmes intended to support child development and family welfare.

Pul reiterated her commitment to building a stronger, more efficient and dignified Anganwadi system through collective efforts.

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APAKS Urged to Continue Constructive Engagement

Appreciating APAKS for providing a unified platform for Anganwadi workers and helpers, Pul encouraged the organisation to continue working with unity, discipline and a constructive approach.

She also emphasised that those who dedicate their lives to caring for children deserve care, dignity and recognition themselves.

“When we support an Anganwadi worker, we strengthen a family. When we strengthen an Anganwadi centre, we secure a child’s future,” she said.

Congratulating APAKS on its second foundation day, the minister called for renewed collective efforts to build a healthier, stronger and more empowered Arunachal Pradesh.

The minister’s remarks highlighted the importance of addressing frontline workers’ concerns as part of wider efforts to strengthen maternal and child welfare services across the state.