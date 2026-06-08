Darak Tourism Foundation Pushes Revival of Traditional Pottery Craft in Arunachal

ITANAGAR/WEST SIANG: Efforts to revive and preserve Arunachal Pradesh’s traditional earthen pottery-making practices received a boost following a village-level consultative meeting held at Sala Potom village under Darak Circle in West Siang district.

The meeting, organized by the Darak Tourism and Social Welfare Foundation (DTSWF), brought together community members and local stakeholders to discuss strategies for revitalizing the traditional craft, which has long been a part of the region’s indigenous cultural heritage.

According to the organization, the initiative seeks to preserve traditional knowledge systems while creating opportunities for cultural promotion, community-based tourism and sustainable livelihoods. Participants deliberated on ways to utilize locally available clay resources for reviving earthen pottery production and passing the craft on to younger generations.

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The foundation stated that traditional pottery-making represents an important aspect of indigenous identity and cultural expression. However, like many traditional crafts, it has witnessed a gradual decline due to changing lifestyles, modernization and the availability of industrially manufactured products.

The consultative meeting emphasized the need for collective community participation in preserving traditional craftsmanship and ensuring that indigenous skills are documented, protected and promoted. Participants also discussed the potential of linking traditional pottery with tourism and cultural entrepreneurship to generate economic opportunities for local communities.

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DTSWF noted that the revival initiative is not only aimed at preserving cultural heritage but also at encouraging sustainable rural development by creating avenues for skill-based livelihood generation. Organizers believe that promoting indigenous crafts can contribute to strengthening local economies while preserving the unique cultural identity of the region.

The foundation further highlighted the importance of community-led efforts in safeguarding traditional practices and ensuring that future generations remain connected to their cultural roots. It expressed hope that continued collaboration among local communities, cultural organizations and government agencies would help revitalize the traditional pottery-making tradition in the area.

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The initiative reflects growing efforts across Arunachal Pradesh to document, preserve and promote indigenous knowledge systems, traditional crafts and cultural practices as part of broader efforts to strengthen cultural heritage and community-based development.