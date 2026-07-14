Darak Biodiversity Management Committee Formed in West Siang

DARAK- A seven-member Darak Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) has been constituted in West Siang district with the objective of promoting biodiversity conservation, sustainable utilization of biological resources and community participation in environmental protection. The committee was formed during its first meeting held on July 11 at the Panchayat Office in Darak.

The meeting was organized by the Darak Tourism and Social Welfare Foundation (DTSWF) in collaboration with the Gram Panchayat Members of the Darak Camp Segment. It was chaired by Gram Panchayat Chairperson Kepu Bogo.

The meeting was attended by Yide Potom, Range Forest Officer, Along Forest Division, who participated as the Resource Person-cum-Ex-Officio Secretary. Representatives from various sections of society, including village elders, self-help groups, women’s organizations, NGOs, students, retired government officials, community-based organizations and members of the public, also attended the meeting.

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During the meeting, Jummo Potom was unanimously elected Chairman of the Darak Biodiversity Management Committee, while Yide Potom was nominated as the Ex-Officio Secretary. The remaining members were selected from among representatives of women, NGOs, teachers, village conservationists and the Mahila Samiti to ensure broad community representation.

The committee also authorized the Darak Tourism and Social Welfare Foundation to undertake conservation initiatives under the supervision of the BMC. These include the development of an Orchid Sanctuary, establishment of a Botanical Garden, promotion of sustainable angling and responsible tourism. The committee adopted the motto: “Conservation and Documentation of Flora & Fauna through Community Engagement.”

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As outlined under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 and Rule 14 of the Biological Diversity Rules, 2004, the Biodiversity Management Committee will be responsible for conserving biological resources, preventing illegal access to biodiversity, maintaining records of biological resources and traditional knowledge, advising biodiversity authorities, documenting local biodiversity and managing biodiversity funds in accordance with prescribed guidelines.

The meeting concluded with a resolution to strengthen community-led conservation efforts while promoting sustainable management of natural resources in the Darak area. A group photograph of the participants and committee members was also taken following the meeting.