Dano Kopak, Nalong Jongkey to Represent Arunachal in CBSE East Zone Rifle Shooting Competition

KALIMPONG- Two young shooters from Him International School, Itanagar — Dano Kopak and Nalong Jongkey — are set to compete in the CBSE East Zone Shooting Competition being held at Army Public School, Kalimpong, from August 11 to 13.

Both shooters will take part in the Under-17 Rifle Shooting category tomorrow.

Coach Rakesh Shil Sharma extended his congratulations to the duo, praising their dedication and training efforts.

He expressed confidence that their hard work will translate into strong performances and anticipated that they will soon bring laurels to Arunachal Pradesh and the nation.

The CBSE East Zone Rifle Shooting Competition is a prestigious platform for young shooters to showcase their skills.