ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Dano Kopak, Nalong Jongkey to Represent Arunachal in CBSE East Zone Rifle Shooting Competition

Both shooters will take part in the Under-17 Rifle Shooting category tomorrow.

Last Updated: 11/08/2025
1 minute read
Dano Kopak, Nalong Jongkey to Represent Arunachal in CBSE East Zone Rifle Shooting Competition

KALIMPONG-  Two young shooters from Him International School, Itanagar — Dano Kopak and Nalong Jongkey — are set to compete in the CBSE East Zone Shooting Competition being held at Army Public School, Kalimpong, from August 11 to 13.

Both shooters  will take part in the Under-17 Rifle Shooting category tomorrow.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Coach Rakesh Shil Sharma extended his congratulations to the duo, praising their dedication and training efforts.

Also Read- Dean CHF Pasighat Flags Off Mini-Marathon with Message: “Spread Happiness, Not AIDS”

He expressed confidence that their hard work will translate into strong performances and anticipated that they will soon bring laurels to Arunachal Pradesh and the nation.

The CBSE East Zone Rifle Shooting Competition is a prestigious platform for young shooters to showcase their skills.

Tags
Last Updated: 11/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: EKSWCO Thanks Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for Ensuring Fair Trial for Weightlifter Sambo Lapung

Arunachal: EKSWCO Thanks Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for Ensuring Fair Trial for Weightlifter Sambo Lapung

Arunachal: EKSWCO Urges Rijiju to Intervene in Weightlifter Sambo Lapung’s Exclusion from Commonwealth Squad

Arunachal: EKSWCO Urges Rijiju to Intervene in Weightlifter Sambo Lapung’s Exclusion from Commonwealth Squad

Arunachal: East Siang Clinches Historic HDMT-2025 U-16 Football Title with 4-3 Win Over Leparada

Arunachal: East Siang Clinches Historic HDMT-2025 U-16 Football Title with 4-3 Win Over Leparada

Arunachal: Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy U-16

Arunachal: Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy U-16

Arunachal: East Siang, Siang and Lohit Advance to Semifinals in U-16 Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy

Arunachal: East Siang, Siang and Lohit Advance to Semifinals in U-16 Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy

Arunachal: Tasing Inaugurates 8th State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy in Pasighat

Arunachal: Tasing Inaugurates 8th State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy in Pasighat

Arunachal: 8th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Concludes in Tawang

Arunachal: 8th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Concludes in Tawang

Arunachal: Mini Marathon Energizes Naharlagun

Arunachal: Mini Marathon Energizes Naharlagun

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts 8th Hangpan Dada Memorial Tournament to Honour Heroism and Foster Youth Talent

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts 8th Hangpan Dada Memorial Tournament to Honour Heroism and Foster Youth Talent

Arunachal: Indoor Sports Meets of CCDFC 2025 Concludes with Enthusiasm and Sportsmanship

Arunachal: Indoor Sports Meets of CCDFC 2025 Concludes with Enthusiasm and Sportsmanship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button