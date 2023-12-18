The Dambuk Orange Festival is a vibrant celebration held in the beautiful state of Arunachal Pradesh, India. This unique festival takes place in the small town of Dambuk, nestled amidst the picturesque hills of the Lower Dibang Valley district.

The festival, which usually takes place in December, is a delightful blend of music, adventure, and cultural experiences. It aims to promote tourism and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal: Orange gardens in Dambuk attracting tourists

One of the main attractions of the Dambuk Orange Festival is its music scene. Renowned artists from across the country come together to perform on multiple stages, offering a diverse range of musical genres, including rock, folk, and traditional tribal music. The festival’s music lineup is carefully curated to cater to a wide audience, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Adventure enthusiasts are in for a treat at the festival, as it offers a range of thrilling activities. From off-road biking and river rafting to paragliding and zip-lining, there are plenty of adrenaline-pumping experiences to enjoy. The scenic landscape of Dambuk adds to the excitement, making it a perfect destination for adventure seekers.

While music and adventure take center stage, the Dambuk Orange Festival also provides a platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the region. Traditional dance performances, local handicraft exhibitions, and indigenous food stalls add a touch of authenticity to the festival, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the local culture.

The Dambuk Orange Festival of Arunachal Pradesh is a unique and vibrant celebration that offers a blend of music, adventure, and cultural experiences. It is a must-visit for those seeking a memorable and immersive festival experience in the lap of nature.

Oranges were introduced to Dambuk in the 1970s by a local farmer, Pankeng Pertin. The sub-Himalayan weather proved ideal for the saplings, and soon they were sprouting bright orange fruit. The once-sceptical locals were turned believers once they saw Pertin literally reaping gold from his venture. Since then, Dambuk valley has become home to vast hectares devoted to orange orchards. As a matter of fact, the family of Pertin is still in this business.

Arunachal: Anjaw oranges selling like hot cake in Lohit & Namsai market

Some of the locals set up a store on the ground itself, and the product sells fast and furious. Towards the end of 2022, the Dambuk orange was exported, for the first time, to the markets on the middle-eastern shores of the world.

Most of the Khasi-Mandarin species of orange that grows here are exported, as farmers auction their orchards to larger groups/chain-of-stores/companies, who then supply it to the world. The best time to taste the top-quality Dambuk oranges is December, and such is the harvest that entire families pitch in to sell the portion of the harvest not packed for export.

How to Reach Dambuk?

By Road: From Guwahati, the journey to Dambuk takes approximately 650 km and follows the route Guwahati-Lakhimpur-Pasighat-Dambuk. The route from Tinsukia is Tinsukia-Doomdooma-Namsai-Roing-Dambuk. One-way transportation from Pasighat to Dambuk is available by Arunachal State Transport Bus. Vehicles with good ground clearance are recommended.

By Air: The closest domestic airport to Dambuk is the Dibrugarh Airport, which is 180 km away and can be reached in 4 to 5 hours.