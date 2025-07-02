Dalai Lama Announces Succession Plan, Affirming Gaden Phodrang Trust’s Sole Authority

DHARAMSHALA– In a significant statement issued days before his 90th birthday, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, has confirmed that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue after his death, putting to rest years of speculation about the future of Tibetan spiritual leadership.

Speaking at a major religious gathering in Dharamshala, India, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate outlined a clear succession plan, designating the Gaden Phodrang Trust as the sole authority to identify his reincarnation.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, has sparked global attention. The Dalai Lama, revered as a symbol of non-violence and Tibetan cultural identity, emphasized that the process for selecting his successor would be guided exclusively by the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a non-profit organization he established in 2015 to preserve Tibetan culture and support the Tibetan community.

“I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” he stated, referencing a 2011 declaration made during a meeting with heads of Tibetan spiritual traditions. The statement, delivered in Tibetan and translated for global audiences, was shared via a video message and posted on X, underscoring its importance to both Tibetans and the international community.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns among Tibetans about the future of their spiritual and cultural leadership, particularly given the Dalai Lama’s advanced age and frail health.

The Dalai Lama’s statement directly challenges China’s claim to authority over the selection of the next Dalai Lama. Beijing’s Foreign Ministry swiftly rejected the plan, asserting that the succession must comply with Chinese laws, religious rituals, and historical conventions, including a traditional “golden urn” process for selecting high-ranking lamas.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated, “The Dalai Lama’s reincarnation must follow the principles of domestic recognition, the ‘golden urn’ process, and approval by the central government.” Critics, including Tibetan activists, have accused China of intending to manipulate this process to install a successor aligned with its political interests, a move seen as an attempt to tighten control over Tibet, which China occupied in 1950.

Tibetan exiles and supporters celebrated the Dalai Lama’s announcement as a strategic move to safeguard the spiritual autonomy of Tibetan Buddhism. Tenzin Tsundue, a Tibetan writer and activist, described it as “directly a message to the Chinese government,” emphasizing that no external authority, particularly Beijing, has the right to interfere in Tibetan traditions. Youdon Aukatsang, a member of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, highlighted the Dalai Lama’s role as a “binding and unifying force” for the Tibetan movement, expressing relief that a clear plan has been articulated to ensure continuity.

The Dalai Lama’s statement was delivered during a week of celebrations marking his 90th birthday, calculated according to the Tibetan lunar calendar, which began on Monday, June 30, 2025. Over 7,000 guests, including Hollywood actor Richard Gere, a long-time follower, attended the events in Dharamshala. A three-day Tibetan Buddhist Conference, starting Wednesday, further underscored the significance of the announcement, with leaders of principal Tibetan sects in attendance.

As the Dalai Lama approaches his 90th birthday on July 6, his legacy as a global advocate for compassion and non-violence remains firmly intact. His succession plan not only ensures the continuation of a 600-year-old tradition but also reinforces the Tibetan people’s resolve to maintain their identity in the face of political adversity.