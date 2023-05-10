ADVERTISMENT
North East

Cyclone Mocha over Bay of Bengal will likely develop into a severe storm: IMD

The IMD has predicted heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall on A&N Islands and in Tripura, Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: May 10, 2023
GUWAHATI-   Cyclone Mocha over the Bay of Bengal (BOB) will likely develop into a severe storm, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) release on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s depression over the southeast BOB, which moved further west and northwest, will continue to move in the north and northwest direction before turning into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday.

The storm will intensify on the same day over the southeast and central BOB. Subsequently, it will start moving in the north and northeast direction. The storm will begin losing intensity by Saturday while crossing the area between southeast Bangladesh near Cox’s Bazar and north Myanmar at Kyaukpyu with a speed of about 110-120 km/hour with gusts reaching 130 km/ hour.

As per the forecast, Indian coasts will not be affected much this time as landfall occurs in the region between Bangladesh and Myanmar. However, IMD’s Wednesday bulletin, issued at 9.15 am, has warned West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Tripura, Mizoram and the Andaman and Nicobar governments.

The IMD has predicted heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall at many places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Tripura, Mizoram, Assam (southern part), Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. It also predicted wind speeds of about 45-55 km/hour and gusts of 70 km/hour over the islands.

