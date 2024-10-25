ADVERTISMENT
VIRAL

Cyclone Dana: Watch this viral video that has caught the Internet’s attention

Hats off to our #Narishakti! ASHA worker Sibani Mandal from Khasmunda village.........

Last Updated: October 25, 2024
1 minute read
Cyclone Dana: Watch this viral video that has caught the Internet's attention

VIRAL VIDEO- As Cyclone Dana made landfall on Friday in Odisha,  a video clip of a ASHA worker surfaced on social which will touch your heart. This 22-second duration video is telling a heartwarming story from Kusmunda village in Kendrapara has captured the internet’s attention.

The Viral Video showing, Sibani Mandal, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker, received widespread praise for carrying an elderly woman on her back to a cyclone shelter ahead of the storm.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The official PIB account in Odisha shared this  22-second video on X, which showed Mandal navigating a muddy path with the elderly woman securely on her back, exemplifying the spirit of community and compassion in the face of adversity.

Also Read- Cyclone DANA: Northeast regions likely to experience widespread rainfall

“Hats off to our #Narishakti! ASHA worker Sibani Mandal from Khasmunda village of Rajnagar Block in #Kendrapara,#Odisha evacuated an elderly woman, carrying on her shoulder to a #Cyclone shelter,” the post said.

Watch Viral Video

Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates from Odisha and West Bengal 

People in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, which was on the path of cyclone Dana, heaved a sigh of relief as the severe cyclonic storm largely spared the coastal district.  While there is no report of loss of life and property, tidal surges made inroads into some of the villages and agriculture fields, officials said.

 

One person died in West Bengal as authorities in Kolkata remained on alert followed the landfall of ‘severe’ Cyclone Dana on the Odisha coast. Streets were inundated and water entered the government run SSKM Hospital and Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters in Esplanade. Large parts of Kolkata faced severe waterlogging as cyclone Dana brought 100 mm of rainfall till 11.30 am on Friday over the previous 24 hours.

Tags
Last Updated: October 25, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

VIRAL: Artist makes portrait of Nagaland Minister on peepal leaf went viral on Social Media

VIRAL: Artist makes portrait of Nagaland Minister on peepal leaf went viral on Social Media

VIRAL: Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry lover - Read Real story

VIRAL: Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry lover

Viral Video: woman walking upside-down inside a swimming pool

Viral Video: woman walking upside-down inside a swimming pool

Viral Video: 'Influencer' Bobby Kataria Seen Smoking Cigarette on Flight, FIR Filed

Viral Video: ‘Influencer’ Bobby Kataria Seen Smoking Cigarette on Flight, FIR Filed

Google Launches its Street View feature in India, Watch Live Demo

Google Launches its Street View feature in India, Watch Live Demo

Viral Video of Speeding biker crashes as stunt goes wrong

Viral Video of Speeding biker crashes as stunt goes wrong

Battlegrounds Mobile India: BGMI banned in India ?

Battlegrounds Mobile India: BGMI banned in India ?

Space Tourism and India’s Gaganyaan Mission

Space Tourism and India’s Gaganyaan Mission

Man flying in the air with the help of a machine- Watch Video

Man flying in the air with the help of machine- Watch Video

Bulli Bai App: Know all about this trending topic

Bulli Bai App: Know all about this trending topic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button