Cyclone Dana: Watch this viral video that has caught the Internet’s attention

VIRAL VIDEO- As Cyclone Dana made landfall on Friday in Odisha, a video clip of a ASHA worker surfaced on social which will touch your heart. This 22-second duration video is telling a heartwarming story from Kusmunda village in Kendrapara has captured the internet’s attention.

The Viral Video showing, Sibani Mandal, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker, received widespread praise for carrying an elderly woman on her back to a cyclone shelter ahead of the storm.

The official PIB account in Odisha shared this 22-second video on X, which showed Mandal navigating a muddy path with the elderly woman securely on her back, exemplifying the spirit of community and compassion in the face of adversity.

“Hats off to our #Narishakti! ASHA worker Sibani Mandal from Khasmunda village of Rajnagar Block in #Kendrapara,#Odisha evacuated an elderly woman, carrying on her shoulder to a #Cyclone shelter,” the post said.

Hats off to our #Narishakti ! ASHA worker Sibani Mandal from Khasmunda village of Rajnagar Block in #Kendrapara,#Odisha evacuated an elderly woman, carrying on her shoulder to a #Cyclone shelter.#CycloneDana pic.twitter.com/MaOUs5ihmi — PIB in Odisha (@PIBBhubaneswar) October 24, 2024

People in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, which was on the path of cyclone Dana, heaved a sigh of relief as the severe cyclonic storm largely spared the coastal district. While there is no report of loss of life and property, tidal surges made inroads into some of the villages and agriculture fields, officials said.