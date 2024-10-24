Cyclone DANA: Northeast regions likely to experience widespread rainfall

ITANAGAR- The cyclone ‘Dana’ formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a low-pressure area by Friday. Under its influence, Northeastern states likely to experience widespread rainfall over the next three days, with occasional heavy showers in some areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating Widespread rain, with some heavy to very heavy spells and thunderstorms, is likely over across several regions in the Northeast on Friday.

Light to moderate rain is anticipated in various areas of Mizoram, with light rain expected at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura is predicted for next five days. Meanwhile, dry weather conditions are likely to prevail over Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura.

Furthermore, the IMD warns of potential thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the coming days on Thursday, October 24.Heavy rainfall is also forecasted for these regions.

Notably, the cyclonic storm “Dana” has been tracking north-northwestward at a speed of 12 km/h and was located over the northwest Bay of Bengal, approximately 210 km southeast of Paradip, Odisha on Thursday, October 24. With a wind speed of 100-110 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h, the storm is expected to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island, near Bhitarkanika and Dhamara, during the night of October 24 to the morning of October 25.