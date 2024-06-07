ADVERTISEMENT
North East

Curfew imposed in Jiribam, Tamenglong dist of Manipur

There is ethnic tension in Manipur's Jiribam district after the body of a 59-year-old was found today, the police said.

Last Updated: June 7, 2024
1 minute read
Curfew imposed in Jiribam, Tamenglong dist of Manipur

IMPHAL- Today, a curfew was imposed in Manipur’s Jiribam and Tamenglong districts, adjoining Assam, for an indefinite period after protests erupted over the killing of a 59-year-old man by suspected ‘armed attackers’.

The situation remained tense but under control today after local people organised massive protests following the recovery of the body of Soibam Saratkumar Singh at Jiribam on the night of June 6 with injuries and several cut marks.

There is ethnic tension in Manipur’s Jiribam district after the body of a 59-year-old was found today, the police said. The police said they suspect he was killed by militants.

Soibam Saratkumar Singh went missing while he was returning from his farm, the police said, adding the body had wounds inflicted by a sharp object.

Angered by the killing, locals set an abandoned structure on fire, the police said.

A joint control room comprising officials of Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force, and Manipur Police has been set up in the Jiribam district for effective, smooth and fast flow of communication for controlling the situation and to bring back normalcy at the earliest.

Manipur Floods: Three killed, thousand affected, Troops engaged in rescue operations

A large contingent of security forces comprising state police and central forces have been deployed in both Jiribam and the adjacent Tamenglong district.

Bordering Assam, Jiribam is a mixed-populated district inhabited by Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis and non-Manipuris and the district had so far largely remained unaffected by the ethnic violence which ravaged Manipur since May 3 last year.

