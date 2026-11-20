ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) has called for a stronger community-oriented approach by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), emphasising that security operations in the state must be complemented by public engagement, youth empowerment and effective disaster response.

The Governor made these observations during a meeting with CRPF Director General G.P. Singh at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on Friday. The two discussed issues relating to law and order, operational preparedness, intelligence coordination and the CRPF’s role in strengthening internal security in Arunachal Pradesh.

Commending the Force’s contribution to supporting the State Police, maintaining security and building public confidence, Parnaik observed that the state’s difficult terrain, remote habitations and sensitive security environment required a well-coordinated and responsive security mechanism.

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Emphasising the importance of community engagement, the Governor encouraged the CRPF to make civic action programmes an integral part of its activities. He suggested organising medical and veterinary camps, sports events, youth interaction programmes and awareness campaigns against drug abuse and other social challenges.

He also stressed the need to encourage local youth, particularly young women, to participate in skill-development initiatives, sports activities and recruitment opportunities in the security forces.

Another major focus of the discussion was disaster preparedness. Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s vulnerability to landslides, floods and earthquakes, the Governor advised the CRPF to strengthen its capabilities in search and rescue operations, emergency medical assistance and relief activities.

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He also called for closer coordination between the Force, state disaster management authorities and district administrations to ensure an effective response during emergencies.

The Governor emphasised that the CRPF should continue to function as a disciplined, professional and people-friendly force, combining operational efficiency with sensitivity towards local communities.

Responding to the Governor’s observations, CRPF Director General G.P. Singh assured him of the Force’s continued cooperation and best possible support to the state.

The interaction highlighted the importance of integrating security operations with community confidence-building and disaster preparedness, particularly in a geographically challenging state like Arunachal Pradesh.