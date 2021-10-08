National

Cronavirus pandemic : October-December ‘crucial period’ for India  

October 8, 2021
NEW DELHI-   Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that the fight for coronavirus pandemic is still on in India with several states and districts reporting a high positivity rate despite the mega vaccination drive.

“We need to be watchful of the months of October, November & December. We need to be alert. Avoid crowded places and unnecessary travel, explore online shopping. Stay at home and celebrate festivals virtually,” said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary with the Health Ministry.

He further added that the challenge of COVID has not ended yet. “To some extent, we say that we haven’t controlled the second wave of COVID. We need to make continuous efforts.”

“The dynamics of the virus after vaccination and infection which can lead to herd immunity…we do not have a straight formula for that. As one can see, despite the administration of vaccines, cases are being reported and we are still learning.

The preparation will be of the level to make us safe. We move with the preparation of 4.5-5 lakh cases per day surge, but it does not mean that it will happen, should happen or may happen,” VK Paul, Member-Health at NITI Aayog, said.

According to the health ministry data, 28 districts including few in Arunachal Pradesh & Assam which have case positivity rate between 5% & 10%, that is, high infection rate. It was further revealed that he overall positivity rate of the country was nearly at 1.68% last week as compared to that of 5.86% earlier.

The Health Ministry said that on an average, there are 20,000 coronavirus cases being recorded in the country every day, of which 56% were from Kerala last week. “There are 5 states – Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram and Karnataka – which have over 10,000 active Covid-19 cases,” Agarwal said.

The states and districts which are fully vaccinated 100% of its population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine include Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim.

