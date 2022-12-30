Cricketer Rishabh Pant hospitalised after car crash

NEW DELHI- India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Friday sustained injuries after his car collided with the divider and caught fire while he was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand. He has been taken to hospital in Dehradun.

“Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident at around 5:30 am,” Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

He was driving his Mercedes car, which met with an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Pant has sustained injuries to his head, knee and shin as a result of the accident.

According Media report quoted to Dr Sushil Nagar who led the emergency treatment, Pant has lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye; there is a ligament tear in his knee; and abrasions on his back. However, the first X-rays suggest there is no fracture and there are no burns on Pant’s body despite his car catching fire.

He has been sent to the Max Hospital in Dehradun where further scans, including an MRI, will determine the extent of injuries and further course of treatment. Pant reached the hospital at 6am.

“The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun.”