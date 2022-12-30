ADVERTISMENT
National

Cricketer Rishabh Pant hospitalised after car crash

Cricket Fraternity Wishes Speedy Recovery To Rishabh Pant After Car Crash

December 30, 2022
0 1 minute read
Cricketer Rishabh Pant hospitalised after car crash

NEW DELHI- India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Friday sustained injuries after his car collided with the divider and caught fire while he was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand. He has been taken to hospital in Dehradun.

“Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident at around 5:30 am,” Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

He was driving his Mercedes car, which met with an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Pant has sustained injuries to his head, knee and shin as a result of the accident.

According Media report quoted to Dr Sushil Nagar who led the emergency treatment, Pant has lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye; there is a ligament tear in his knee; and abrasions on his back. However, the first X-rays suggest there is no fracture and there are no burns on Pant’s body despite his car catching fire.

Related Articles

He has been sent to the Max Hospital in Dehradun where further scans, including an MRI, will determine the extent of injuries and further course of treatment. Pant reached the hospital at 6am.

“The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun.”

Tags
December 30, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

AAP Wins MCD Polls, Kejriwal thanks the people

AAP Wins MCD Polls, Kejriwal thanks the people

December 7, 2022
After AIIMS, Hackers targetting ICMR website, 6000 hacking attempts in 24 hrs

After AIIMS, Hackers targetting ICMR website, 6000 hacking attempts in 24 hrs

December 6, 2022
NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resign from RRPRH board

NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resign from RRPRH board

November 30, 2022
Yoga guru Ramdev apologises after remark on women sparks outrage

Yoga guru Ramdev apologises after remark on women sparks outrage

November 28, 2022
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Goods train crashes into Odisha’s Korai station; three killed, several injured

November 21, 2022
Veteran actor Tabassum, dies of cardiac arrest at 78

Veteran actor Tabassum, dies of cardiac arrest at 78

November 19, 2022
India will build 2000 km long frontier highway along LAC

India will build 2000 km long frontier highway along LAC

November 15, 2022
J&K: Snow Leopard, Musk Deer Presence Recorded in Kashmir

J&K: Snow Leopard, Musk Deer Presence Recorded in Kashmir

November 5, 2022
Arunachal: CBI conducts searches at 16 places in alleged APPSC question paper leak case

Arunachal: CBI conducts searches at 16 places in alleged APPSC question paper leak case

November 3, 2022
Arunachal Assembly adopts resolution to name Hollongi Greenfield Airport as Donyi Polo Airport

Arunachal: Centre approves naming of Hollongi Greenfield Airport in Itanagar as Donyi Polo Airport

November 2, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button