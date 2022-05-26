National

Covid was 2nd biggest killer in 7 Indian states- RGI report

These seven states are Maharashtra, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Jharkhand.

May 26, 2022
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

NEW DELHI- A report, released by the Office of the Registrar General of India (RGI) on Wednesday, revealed that COVID-19 was the fourth biggest cause of death in the country and the second biggest in seven states. The virus claimed 1,60,618 deaths in 2020 and accounted for 8.9 per cent of the total 18.11 lakh medically certified deaths in the country, according to the Report on Medical Certification of Cause of Death-2020.

The seven states of India where COVID was the second biggest cause of death are Maharashtra (17.7 per cent), Manipur (15.7 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (15 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (13.5 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (12 per cent), Punjab (11.9 per cent) and Jharkhand (7.6 per cent). As per the report, the COVID death figure in 2020 is higher than the officially declared Union Health Ministry’s COVID death count of 1,48,994 in 2020.

From the beginning of the pandemic till May 25, 2022, India registered 5,24,507 COVID deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

For purposes of the Report on Medical Certification of Cause of Death-2020, a separate group COVID-19 was added for data collection after the pandemic broke out in 2020. In the report, COVID deaths have been reported under two sub-heads: one in which the code ‘virus identified’ is assigned to a “disease diagnosis of COVID 19 confirmed by laboratory testing”; and the second in which the code ‘virus not identified’ is assigned to “a clinical or epidemiological diagnosis of COVID 19 where laboratory confirmation is inconclusive or not available.”

Of the 1,60,618 COVID deaths, the virus was identified in 1,38,713 deaths, while it was not verified in 21,905 cases.

 In 2020, the most COVID deaths in absolute numbers were reported in Maharashtra (61,212) followed by Uttar Pradesh (16,489), Karnataka (15,476), Andhra Pradesh (12,193) and Delhi (8,744). Only one state—Arunachal Pradesh–and one Union Territory–Lakshadweep–did not report any medically certified COVID death during 2020, it shows.

May 26, 2022
