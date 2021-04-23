Covid vaccines to be administered free of cost in Arunachal Pradesh- Arunachal Cabinet

ITANAGAR- The Pema Khandu cabinet has decided that vaccination between the age group of 18-44 will be administered free of cost to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. The decision taken in a cabinet meeting on Friday.

The meeting was conveyed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu to review the COVID-19 status and vaccination coverage, and to decide vaccination of citizens between 18-44 age groups.

The cabinet approved to place an order of 4-lakh Covishield vaccines and to allot an additional amount of Rs 65 Cr to vaccinate the persons between the age group of 18-44.

This budget allocation will be above the budget allocation for the health department.

The cabinet also directed the health department to facilitate registration of all people above 18 years in the state