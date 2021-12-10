Covid Vaccination: Data says Most Northeast Districts Fail to Jab 50%

Story Highlights Over 130 crore 39 lakh COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Health Ministry said,

GUWAHATI- Out of the 29 districts in India, who have poor vaccination coverage, 26 are from northeast. At least six districts in Arunachal Pradesh and eight in Manipur have vaccination coverage of less than 45%.

According to the health ministry data up to November 30, Arunachal Pradesh’s Kra Daadi (18.8%) and Manipur’s Kangpokpi (18.3%) have the lowest vaccination coverage in terms of first dose.

Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng (43.4%), Lower Subansiri (42.5%), Kamle (38.9%), Upper Subansiri (32.6%), and Kurung Kumey (28.9%) are the other districts on the list.

The other districts from Manipur are: Tengnoupal (44.7%), Noney (37.9%), Tamenglong (37.7%), Pherzawl (32.6%), Senapati (31.0%), Kamjong (30.8%) and Ukhrul (22.4%).

Eight districts in Nagaland — Longleng (42.1%), Zunheboto (42.0%), Wokha (39.3%), Mon (34.1%), Peren (28%), Phek (24.1%), Tuensang (22.2%) and Kiphire (22.0%) – and three from Meghalaya have less than 50% vaccine coverage, the data shows.

Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills (49.1%), East Garo Hills (46.7%) and West Khasi Hills (40.8%) are also included in the list. Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district has 47.9% vaccine coverage.

The data also shows that, more than 1.24 lakh people in Arunachal Pradesh, 3.50 lakh in Manipur and 2.31 lakh in Meghalaya are due for the second dose. Further, 1.11 lakh in Nagaland are also due for the final dose.

Last month, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged the northeastern states of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Nagaland to launch an aggressive campaign to increase the pace of vaccination drive, weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low Covid-19 vaccination coverage.

According to the health ministry, more than 50% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated in India. Himachal Pradesh has 100% of its adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19.