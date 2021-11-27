Covid Returns..?: 281 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Karnataka’s SDM College

Story Highlights With another Covid cluster in Bengaluru City, many are now worried over the increase in Covid cases. However, doctors say that these are not signs of a third wave though one needs to still maintain utmost caution.

BENGALURU- At least 99 students and faculty members of Karnataka’s Dharwad medical college have been further tested positive for Covid -19, taking the tally at the institute to 281. All have been quarantined and treatment is given. “This tally may increase as 1,822 test results are awaited,” said Dharwad district collector Nitesh Patil.

The Covid outbreak after a function held on November 17 in the college campus, However patients have not shown serious symptoms associated with the virus due to the fact they have all taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

As a preventive measure, Educational institutions within 500 meters of the radius near the college have been closed till Sunday. College administration has been directed to not allow any visitors inside the campus. Attendees will be not allowed inside the hospital where the patients are undergoing treatment.”

An international school in Whitefield has reported an outbreak of Covid-19, with 34 persons testing positive ( 33 are students and one staffer ). The staff had taken two doses of vaccination.

“The case was first reported when two children from Nagpur complained of fever and Covid-19 like symptoms,”. They were tested and found to be infected. Since it is a boarding school, all students and staff have been tested.

Meanwhile, the school authorities said they are shifting back to online schooling. “Students have been sent back. There are some international students left who will also travel back to their homes soon.

Meanwhile, In Indus International School had two students, who are siblings, testing positive recently. It was closed for four days and will reopen on Monday for offline classes.