COVID Pandemic: Arunachal Pradesh Suspends Entry Of Returnees From July 1-3

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh amid COVID Pandemic has suspended the entry of returnees from outside the state from July 1 to July 3, except for emergency cases and exempted categories. The Deputy Commissioner of the Itanagar capital region issued an order regarding the same.

The order read, “Consequent upon the decision taken during coordination meeting held on June 27, under the chairmanship of Minister (Home) regarding winding up of faculty quarantine at PTC Banderdewa, it is hereby ordered that the PTC, Banderdewa shall not admit any returnee/inmate with effect from June 30.”

It further read, “The entry of returnees from outside the state shall be suspended temporarily from July 1 to July 3 except the emergent cases and exempted categories as per MHA’s order which shall be dealt at the Banderdewa check gate on a case to case basis.” Meanwhile, as per the order, the registrations will resume at the state quarantine centre in Lekhi and hotels from July 4.