COVID-19 Third Wave Could Peak in October, MHA Panel to PMO  

NEW DELHI- In its recent report to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has concluded that the third wave of COVID-19 could peak around October. The report accessed by the Times of India noted that pediatric facilities, equipment are nowhere close to what may be needed if a large number of children contract the deadly virus.

The report further stressed on vaccinating children with comorbidities and those with disabilities. “The situation is already dire, and might worsen due to lack of adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), insufficient medical facilities and lagging vaccination,” the report added.

Contrary to the MHA report, senior Scientist, IIT Kanpur, Prof Manindra Aggarwal claimed that the possibility of a third wave of corona infection is now negligible. Releasing his new study based on his mathematical ‘model formula’, he said that vaccination has further reduced this risk.

“The vaccination has ensured the reduction in the infection to a great extent. He said that states like UP, Bihar, Delhi are on the way to become almost infection-free. However, the active cases in the country will remain close to 15,000 till the month of October as there will be an infection in the Northeastern states and also Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala,” he told reporters.