COVID– 19 sensitization workshop held in Lohit in Arunachal Pradesh

Tezu

A sensitization Workshop on COVID-19 was conducted at Mini Secretariat’s conference hall here today to discuss the preparedness of Lohit district in tackling the COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner Prince Dhawan (IAS), who chaired the meeting, instructed the District Medical Officer, all programme officers, MO in-charges and field level health workers to remain vigilant and to be fully prepared to any tackle possible outbreak of COVID-19.

He also directed to maintain strict vigilance at Check Gates including Sunpura and Digaru and proper screening of commuters coming in the district. Theater, Weekly market, school and college, parties and any public gathering have been closed and restriction of ILPs till April 04.

DMO Dr S Chai Pul apprised the DC about the district’s preparedness and sought cooperation from district administration, police and all line departments. We also made two Flying Squads comprising of four members each and will be pressed in screening passengers at the entry points, the DMO says.

Earlier, District Surveillance Officer Dr S Towang briefed the house about Corona virus and required preparations pertaining to screening team, logistic support, vehicles and coordination of all stakeholders. “To person from Hongkong and Dubai in the township are under surveillance but so such symptoms are found in them”, he reveals.

A control room has been set up at the Mini Secretariat to monitor queries and issues related to COVID – 19 and a notified Mobile No. 6009184288 shall be used to receive any call related to Corona Virus in the district.

Besides, Sunny Singh (IAS) AC, DW Thongon SP Lohit, Head of the department, CALSOM, AMSU, AMWWS, AAPWU, Police personnel, Doctors and medical staffs, NGOs and staffs also participated in the workshop.

The workshop was organized by the Lohit District Administration in collaboration with District Health Society, TEZU.