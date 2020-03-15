COVID-19 preparedness: Isolation ward setup at TRIHMS

Itanagar

The Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom and Deputy Commissioner Papumpare Pige Ligu along with the DMOs Dr Mandip Perme and Dr Tasso Kampu Subu, they visited the Isolation ward at TRIHMS to take stock of the preparedness of the medical team for treating COVID 19 patients.

The DCs stressed that the possibility of potential spread of the corona virus can not be ruled out in the state, therefore it is necessary that all precautionary measures are to be adopted to stop its spread as well as to keep the isolation wards and quarantine sites ready in case any such case is detected.

Chief Medical Superintendent TRIHMS Dr Hage Ambing informed that each room in the isolation ward has a capacity of 6 beds and the whole block can be upgraded to accommodate 35 patients at a time.

The team also visited the identified Quarantine site at Scouts and Guides Polo Colony Naharlagun wherein the DCs stressed that containment of the disease is most important and assured the caretaker of Scouts and Guides that all necessary help would be provided to make the rooms clean, sanitized and well equipped. They will report the matter to the state govt.

Chanyan Lowang, State Organising Commissioner Scouts and Guide informed that the centre has four dormitory, each of which has a capacity to accommodate 20 people. It also has additional two rooms which can accommodate 6 people in each room.

Later, they also visited RKM hospital wherein both the DCs interacted with the Secretary RKMH and inspected the earmarked Isolation Ward in presence of Dr. T. Motu, medicine specialist, which can be utilized for treating COVID-19 patients in addition to TRIHMS if situation demands.

Both the DCs also informed that adequate measures are being taken by the State Government to contain the disease and therefore it is appealed to the denizens not to panic and to report any kind of symptom to the nearest health centre.

The DMO Perme also informed that regular screening is being conducted at all the entry check gates, railway stations and helipads.

Among other, Deputy CMS TRIHMS Dr Tao Kakki, District Surveillance Officer Dr RR Ronya accompanied the team of officers.